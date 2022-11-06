GRAYSON, Kentucky – Both Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams began Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play with wins Saturday at Kentucky Christian University.
The women's team rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth-quarter and won 63-61. The Lady Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 AAC) were down 37-34 at halftime and trailed 56-48 with 5:28 left before surging ahead with a 10-1 run.
KCU tied the game twice in the last 1:17, but the Lady Bulldogs never surrendered the lead, and Jacelyn Stone's layup with five seconds left completed their comeback. Stone led TWU with 17 points, and Makalee Martin added 16 points and eight rebounds and Yeika Jimenez Diaz 15 points and three steals.
The TWU men won 98-92, after leading 52-45 at halftime and by double digits much of the second half. KCU got within six points in the final minute but no closer.
Three Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) picked up double-doubles,with Jonathan Webb scoring a team-high 22 points and pulling 10 rebounds along with four steals, Ty Patterson with 20 points and a team-high 11 boards and Elisha Mayberry with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe Pride was close to a double-double himself with 18 points and nine rebounds. Peyton West dished a team-high seven assists to go with nine points, and Ray Tyler scored 13 points.
Both TWU basketball teams are back home Saturday, Nov. 12, at James L. Robb Gymnasium against Columbia International. The women's game tips off at 2 p.m. and the men at 4.
