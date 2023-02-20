ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central won the District 3-2A championship game by 40 points, and head coach Johnny Morgan believes the Chargerettes could still be playing better than they did.
Top-seeded Central engineered a 15-0 run during a 21-6 second quarter, waltzing away to a 66-26 victory over Meigs County and claiming its second straight district title Monday in The Roundhouse.
“We played pretty good defense, but it wasn’t great,” Morgan said. “And I told them afterwards that even though we held them to 26, I still feel like that we’re a better defensive team. And I just thought that we cause a lot of problems for teams and did a good job in our individual one-on-one defense. Every once in a while we were helping like we’re supposed to and did a good job of that.
“But we’ve still got to be a little bit more patient offensively, and I think we shot the ball pretty good, and we shot our foul shots pretty good tonight. But there’s always room for improvement, hopefully that you don’t ever peak in a season. I hope the next game is better, the next one better and so forth.”
The No. 2 seed Lady Tigers got on the board first with a Kaydence Schaumburg layup, and the Chargerettes (22-7) had not led until a Maddox Mayfield 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the first quarter put them ahead 5-3.
Central, which began the game making just two of its first eight field goal attempts, was up only 12-8 near the end of the opening period before Mayfield’s second three with about two seconds left increased its lead to seven heading into the second quarter.
“It doesn’t matter how good you are or how bad you are, what the score was the last time,” Morgan said. “I think when it gets to this point, especially when you’re playing in a district championship game, that there’s going to be some nerves. And that’s not all bad, because if you’re not nervous, then it doesn’t mean enough to you.
“So I just think, with both teams nervous, and I thought we were nervous early and looking around, what are we supposed to do. We come out in practice today, and exactly what they ran in the zone, we worked on that. And we just looked scared and nervous. And that’ll happen in those games. And that’s a good thing. When you’re not nervous about it, it’s time to quit playing a sport or coaching a sport.”
Talley Lawson began the second quarter with a jumper to draw the Lady Tigers (18-11) within 15-10 – when Central put a swift end to any hopes Meigs had of springing an upset.
Karina Bystry made both free throws after crashing the offensive glass and sank a layup inside after a Molly Masingale assist. Mayfield followed with a steal-and-score to further fuel the 15-0 burst that buried the Lady Tigers.
The Chargerettes led 30-10 after Bystry’s first three of the game. A Lawson layup with 1:25 left finally ended Meigs’ scoring drought, but a triple each from Masingale and Sadie Goodin, the latter at the buzzer, staked Central to a 36-14 halftime lead.
Meigs had missed seven straight shots during the Chargerettes’ second-quarter run.
“We had to make shots. That’s really what it boils down to,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “But I thought our effort and defense was good that first quarter. We were tuned in, but that second quarter we just fell apart.”
The Lady Tigers committed 10 turnovers in the first half and 21 for the game, leading to much of Central’s points. Bystry and Reagan Baker hit back-to-back from long distance coming out of the break, Masingale continued with a three-point play off a stickback, and the Chargerettes swelled their lead to 53-18 by the end of the third quarter, ensuring the final period began with a running clock.
“That hurts you every time down the road,” Jenkins said of Meigs’ turnovers. “And free throws. We’ve just got to get ourselves together and be ready for Friday. We’ve got to put this past us.”
Masingale led all scorers with 21 points, and Bystry tallied 14 and Mayfield 12 for the Chargerettes. Lawson led the Lady Tigers with eight points.
Both Central and Meigs now look ahead to the start of the Region 2-2A tournament Friday on their respective home courts. The Chargerettes will host Brainerd, and the Lady Tigers will host Marion County. Marion topped Brainerd in the opposite District 4-2A’s consolation game 49-36 Monday.
Game time for both region first-round games is 7 p.m. Friday.
