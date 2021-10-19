With just over a minute left in Tennessee’s 31-26 loss to Ole Miss, an unruly minority of Vols fans littered the field with water bottles, pizza boxes, a mustard bottle and even a golf ball aimed for Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, stopping play for at least 20 minutes.
But the nastiest trash thrown that Saturday night did not come from anywhere in the Neyland Stadium stands.
No, it came from certain members of national sports media who seemed to have their performative outrage queued up in anticipation of the moment. Self-righteous clowns like Dan Wolken, Pat Forde and Pete Thamel, who have been band leaders in an agenda-filled decade-plus national campaign to paint Tennessee and its fanbase as the villains of college athletics, and just general disgraces to the field of journalism.
(Wolken, for example, was caught red-handed agreeing to be a public relations agent for then-UT athletic director John Currie to sell his hire of Greg Schiano to the Tennessee fanbase.)
Similar performative outrage from chancellor Donde Plowman reeked of cowardice and from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey of sanctimony.
To be sure, what those few dozen fans at Neyland Stadium did Saturday was inexcusable behavior. Those fans should be identified and banned indefinitely from attending another event in the stadium.
But that is something one can unequivocally state while also acknowledging the factors that led to the reaction of that small group of fans. And the facts bear out that Saturday’s game was a powder keg getting ready to burst.
Tennessee fans have endured close to two decades of ineptitude in the university’s administration, donor class, athletic department and coaching staff. On top of that, they have endured an even longer period of time of vilification from a national media that has made its bias against it crystal clear.
And then there’s the game itself Saturday, officiated by a crew led by referee Marc Curles. The same Keystone Cops crew who had already ruined two games earlier this season, Mississippi State-Memphis and Auburn-Georgia State.
The SEC even had to make a statement about the former game’s officiating errors, which amounted to an insincere tut-tut. The league has shown no interest in addressing its by-now infamous officiating deficiencies in any way.
And Curles’ crew lived up to its documented incompetence beginning with nullifying Tyler Baron’s fumble return for a Tennessee touchdown after a strip sack of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. The play was never whistled dead, but Curles’ group of misfits conferred and ruled retroactively that the play was dead without the whistle because of forward progress.
And then there was the 4th-and-24 completion to Jacob Warren where Warren looked like he dived past the line to gain to keep Tennessee’s potential game-winning drive alive, but the officials spotted the ball a yard short.
Replay showed that actually was the right call, believe it or not — Warren had the ball tucked away near his chest in his left hand when his knee hit — but Vol fans who noticed Curles’ crew continuously spot the ball a yard or two short all night were having none of it. It also didn’t help that an official about 20 yards behind the play was the one making the call. That he got the spot right at all seemed like pure dumb luck.
And then on top of the incompetence of the officials, it seemed every time Tennessee made a positive gain on offense, an Ole Miss defensive player would fall down with a supposed injury. Adding credence to the possibility that Rebels were faking their injuries to slow the Vols’ tempo is a segment from a game earlier this season where Kiffin takes off his mask to instruct one of his players to “go down.” The temperature in Knoxville that evening also fell below 50 degrees, making that many cramps on one team much less of a likelihood.
Given all of that, it’s a wonder that certain unruly group of fans in question didn’t start hurling objects sooner.
Just like two years ago when Ole Miss basketball fans hurled objects onto the court (ironically in a loss to Tennessee). Or when South Carolina football fans threw trash on their field during the 2019 season during a game against Florida.
Amazingly, the very next morning after the scene at Neyland Stadium, NFL fans watching the Jaguars and Dolphins in London were tossing trash on the field in protest of the officiating.
And just last week, an argument over the Alabama-Texas A&M game led to a deadly shooting in Alabama.
In all cases of non-Tennessee human behavior, crickets from Wolken, Forde and Thamel, who should not be allowed to call themselves journalists or professionals in any capacity. (Thamel’s column, in particular, ranks as one of the most sickening pieces of pearl clutching I’ve ever read, on top of getting easily verifiable facts wrong.)
The bottom line is this: When you spend the better part of two decades casting an entire program and its fanbase as the villains, and doing so in the most unethical and dishonest ways, don’t be surprised when a few of those fans choose to play the part you gave them.
