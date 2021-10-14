DECATUR — Enough of the quizzes, the Tigers will face a test Friday night. Passing this test means an even bigger one will be in two weeks.
In what will likely be the Tigers’ toughest game to date Tyner Academy visits Jewell Field on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Tyner is 6-1, with its only loss coming last week to Marion County. If Meigs takes down Tyner then the Tigers will travel to Marion in the final regular season game with a region title on the line.
But first, Meigs has to deal with the Rams.
“Tyner is a good team,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “They will have the most speed that we have seen so far. We have to take good angles and tackle well. Tyner, offensively and defensively have good size up front and good speed in the back.”
Tyler has historically been a difficult team to face as the Rams have a 15-7 edge all-time against Meigs. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams in 2016, 26-12, but the Rams had won the previous five matchups.
History will have no bearing on this year’s matchup, but just as in the past the Rams will likely be one of the fastest teams the Tigers have faced this year.
Among the playmakers Tyner has includes 6’4”, 212-pound quarterback Josh Jackson, running backs Javell Woodruff and Deonte Taylor and receivers ZaShan Hubbard and Marcus Lewis Jr.
Even though the Rams will be one of the toughest teams the Tigers will face this year, Meigs isn’t backing down.
“Tyner is certainly a challenge, but I like the way we are playing and I like my team,” Fitzgerald said. “We aren’t going to back away. We’ll just go out and play our best and see what happens.”
If Meigs wins this Friday, the Tigers are guaranteed a home playoff game. Then it will come down to the Tigers and Marion County for the region title.
