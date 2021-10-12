McMinn County swiftly ended Sweetwater’s hopes for an upset after giving up a touchdown on the Wildcats’ opening drive.
The Cherokees found the end zone on their next six possessions, building a 42-7 halftime lead en route to a 45-14 win over the visitors from 15 miles north on U.S. 411 on Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“Other than giving up that opening drive, I thought we played well,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “We kept them behind the sticks. Even on pass plays we got them behind the sticks. We played the run well, and they really abandoned the run early. Every time they ran the ball early on, it was hard for them to get anything, so we took one facet of the game away and improved throughout the game in the secondary and being able to stop the throwing part of their game.”
Sweetwater quarterback Landen Boyd had found Malik Arnett in the seam for a 68-yard gain on third-and-11 down to the McMinn 13-yard line, then completed the 13-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Westfield to put the Cherokees in a 7-0 hole a minute and a half into the game.
“They come out and they exploited some things on our defense that are just kind of tough,” Cagle said. “I thought they had a really good plan for us, and I told (Sweetwater) Coach (Mike) Martin that they came out and exploited things that our defense is just going to have a hard time dealing with. We really don’t see a whole bunch of tight end sets in there. They had backs out of the backfield, the ball getting out of the quarterback’s hands really quick.”
Davion Evans zipped the Tribe (4-3) back ahead in a flash with three first-quarter touchdowns in as many touches. Cody Thompson started off McMinn’s first possession with a 21-yard gain, and Evans finished that drive on the sixth play with a four-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Evans’ second visit to paydirt came on a 19-yard run, and his third on a 65-yard punt return with two minutes left in the first quarter, putting the Cherokees ahead 21-7.
“We don’t get many opportunities to return punts, just the nature of the game,” Cagle said. “So when you get an opportunity to return one, we had a wall set up. I don’t think he (Evans) made it all the way out to our wall, but he made the first guy miss, and then when you can start getting vertical down the field, especially with his speed and elusiveness, it made a big difference on that play.”
Following Evans’ punt return, the Wildcats (2-5) put together a nine-play drive that advanced as far as the McMinn 24-yard line before Conner Bates recovered a fumble for the Tribe.
Quarterback Jayden Miller then proceeded to swell the McMinn lead with three second-quarter touchdown passes. The first was a jump ball that Noah Glenn caught in front of two Sweetwater defenders, and Glenn sprinted the rest of the 60 yards to the end zone. Miller also found Luke Hensley for a score from six yards out and Ty Runyan for a 12-yard touchdown. After Hensley’s touchdown, Caden Hester had also hit Landon Feggins for a two-point conversion out of the swinging gate.
“You get a little momentum there, and you saw how things like that happen once you get momentum,” Cagle said. “Good things started happening, and we scored a lot of points there in the second quarter.”
Spencer Sullins made a 40-yard field goal with 4:48 left in the third quarter, increasing McMinn’s lead to 45-7. Most of the second half was played under a running clock before the Wildcats scored their second touchdown with 3:08 left in the game against the Cherokees’ second-stringers.
Sweetwater passed 28 times, completing 14 of those pass plays for 187 yards, while rushing 21 times for just 62 yards. A more pass-oriented non-region opponent may be just what the Cherokees needed to see heading into their critical Region 4-5A game 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Walker Valley.
Like the Wildcats, the Mustangs also favor the pass. The winner between McMinn and Walker Valley likely secures the region’s runner-up position and a home game to begin the TSSAA playoffs.
“It’s really good for our defense because they threw the ball a lot, and we know we’re going to see that a lot next week,” Cagle said. “And it showed us some things we need to work on to get better for our region game against Walker Valley.
“We need to get our hands in front a little bit and knock some of those down because we weren’t quick enough to get to him (the quarterback). He was getting the ball out of his hands so quick we couldn’t get to him, so we need to be able to get our hands in those throwing lanes. And the coverage was just a little different. It wasn’t any different from what we have seen, but everything’s just a little different on Fridays. And once we got comfortable we started playing those things a lot better throughout the game.”
