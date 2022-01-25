The Tennessee Wesleyan basketball teams split results Saturday at AAC opponent Bluefield.
The Lady Bulldogs (14-3, 13-2 AAC) cruised 71-48 behind a career-high 28 points from freshman Jacelyn Stone. The former Meigs County standout also dished a team-high four assists. Former McMinn Central standout Jordan Wright added 19 points in Wesleyan's victory. TWU trailed 16-15 after the first quarter but outscored Bluefield 40-19 in the middle two quarters, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
The TWU men fell 82-80 in overtime, forcing the extra period after trailing 38-30 at halftime. Djimon Wilson led the Bulldogs (14-5, 11-4) with 18 points, and Elisha Mayberry added 15 points, Jonathan Webb 14 points along with 12 rebounds and Ray Tyler 12 points.
Both Wesleyan teams continue their road stretch Wednesday at Truett-McConnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.