Josh Rouse was intent on laying somebody out on the onside kick. He saw something even better: the ball within his reach, and with it, a massive swing of momentum McMinn County’s way with a long-awaited region championship in its sights.
The junior pounced and recovered the kick for the Cherokees. Already up 17-7 on Walker Valley in the third quarter, the Tribe cashed in the stolen possession after a 13-play drive, with quarterback Caden Hester rolling out and finding Dakota Thompson in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown pass.
That extended McMinn’s lead to 24-7 with 2:29 left in the third quarter, and the Mustangs never came up with an answer. That score held all the way to the final horn Friday at Cherokee Stadium, with the Cherokees celebrating a Region 4-5A title in their final home game of the regular season – which was also Senior Night.
“Coach asked us if we were going to go onside, and I said, ‘Let’s go kill ‘em,’” Rouse said. “So I just went and got the ball, really. I planned on going to hit someone, but there was no one there to hit, so I just got the ball.”
It was the first district or region championship of any kind for McMinn (6-2, 3-0 Region 4-5A) since a District 5-AAA title in 2012 under the TSSAA’s old Z-plan system. With the region title, the Cherokees are assured of home games for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“It feels great. I feel like it was an awesome home game to end on,” Rouse said. “I feel like everybody executed their job very well, and I wouldn’t choose any other team to do it with. I think we’re all really able to get together like family. It’s just a great feeling.”
In addition to his critical special teams play, Rouse was part of a defense that held Walker Valley (3-5, 2-1) to 141 yards of total offense. Rouse and Aiden Wilson, both on the defensive line, wrapped up Mustangs quarterback Evan Schwarzl for two sacks each, and McMinn’s front four had him contained nearly all night.
“We probably talked about it in the pregame how worried about him (Schwarzl) I was on the broken plays like that, where he’s scrambling around and having to ad lib,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “That’s the way they beat Rhea County was that, and we kept him hemmed in and got several sacks. For that to work, you have to have secondary playing their positions and doing what they’re doing, too, so everything kind of worked together and they did a good job tonight.”
Hester, meanwhile, personally accounted for 239 yards of total offense, passing 13-17 for 157 yards and a touchdown and running 19 times for 82 yards and a trip to the end zone. On several occasions, the senior quarterback made plays that kept drives alive despite McMinn committing 11 penalties for 80 yards for the game.
“We came in and we knew it was a big task with the region championship on the line,” Hester said. “We had a lot to play for. We got home games on the line in the playoffs, so we came out and we knew we had to want it more than they did and play harder than they did, and we did that.”
In fact, on the Cherokees’ first possession of the game, a holding call set them back with second-and-19, but Hester found Jayden Miller on a screen pass for 16 yards to set up a third-and-short. Miller finished off that 10-play drive for a 7-0 Tribe lead.
Walker Valley answered that first McMinn score with one of its own, with Tucker Ownby lining up behind center on fourth-and-1, breaking outside the pile and racing 40 yards to paydirt to even it up 7-7 with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
The teams exchanged possessions ending in punts before a 40-yard pass from Hester to Hayden Smith set up the Tribe at the Mustangs’ 19-yard line. A negative play and a false start, however, forced McMinn to settle for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which Spencer Sullins sent through the uprights with room to spare to give the Cherokees a 10-7 lead that lasted to halftime.
Ethan Faulkner returned Walker Valley’s short opening kickoff of the third quarter to the Mustang 37. But penalties continued to hurt McMinn, a false start and a hands to the face making it third-and-20.
“The first half, they get one really good play, and we get the ball back and get penalties that keep us from getting any long, sustained drives,” Cagle said. “And we got some penalties in the second half, but we overcame them somehow. If we don’t overcome them, the score may not look the same way that it does. So we played a little better in the second half, but we overcame some penalties that were self-inflicting, that we cannot do against really good teams and expect to win.”
Hester, again, had a lot to do with that “somehow.” He completed a seven-yard pass to Faulkner – with the Mustangs declining another block in the back penalty to make it fourth-and 13. Hester then scrambled all the way to the line to gain, which proved just enough after the chain measurement.
“It’s that O-line, man. I told them about the first quarter, ‘Man, you all pave the path and I’ll just follow,’ Hester said. “It was all them. I just followed them.”
Four plays later, Hester kept for six yards to the end zone to extend McMinn’s lead to 17-7 with 8:45 left.
“I just think the kids don’t give up,” Cagle said. “And you’ve got Caden Hester back there, and he’s not going to give up on any plays as that field general and leader for us. And he was making plays. You put it in a playmaker’s hands and ask him to make plays and that’s what he did. And we overcame some of that stuff.”
The ensuing onside kick that proved the key play wasn’t even supposed to happen. Cagle had changed his mind on it, but Sullins apparently never heard the new instructions and went through with it. But thanks to Rouse, it worked out anyway.
“It was a great opportunity for us. We had some momentum, and I felt good about our defense,” Cagle said. “When I mentioned it, the kids got a big ol’ smile on their face and got excited. And so I decided to do it. And (an assistant) Coach comes to tell me the middle is open. When we line up, they’ve got (No.) 16 (Braxton Smith) right over the ball. And I actually told them not to do it.
“(Cole) Pryor runs in there to tell him, he’s yelling at him, but I guess Spencer doesn’t hear it. And it works out for the good. Sometimes we overthink things, and the kids wanted to do it, they had fun, they got that thing. And it may have changed the game, because the momentum of the game was already starting to tilt a little bit.”
Hester had to overcome another McMinn penalty on the extra possession, as well. An ineligible man downfield call forced the Cherokees into a third-and-12 at the 50. But Hester again rose up with a 17-yard completion to Dakota Thompson for a first down. Nine plays later, another Hester to Thompson connection scored the Tribe's final touchdown.
It proved enough, with Walker Valley’s offense not getting its first possession of the second half until 2:29 left in the third. The Mustangs only picked up one first down on that possession and its next, and the Cherokees melted more than seven minutes off the clock with their last possession in the fourth quarter.
And while such a bragging right was clearly secondary to its region championship, McMinn also ran its all-time record against Walker Valley to 14-0. The two schools first played each other in 2007.
“The kids are very good players out there,” Cagle said. “My coaching staff gets them ready to go, and I kind of pat them on the butt and tell them good job and where to go every now and then. So they all get that credit.”
McMinn’s last two games of the regular season are on the road, beginning 7 p.m. next Friday with a non-region game at Loudon. The Cherokees finish their regular season the week after that at Ooltewah, which is a region opponent.
“The fact of the matter is, we’ve still got our best games still out there,” Cagle said. “We haven’t played our best game yet, so it’s always about us more than it is about the other team, so Loudon just happens to be the next team. We want to put our best team out there for the last game we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.