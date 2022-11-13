McMinn County dominated Region 4-5A this football season, and the awards reflected exactly that.
With the Cherokees winning a region championship and posting an undefeated record against region opponents, five players garnered superlatives and another eight earned selections to the All-Region Team when the awards list was released Saturday.
Headlining McMinn’s bounty of region awards was Caden Hester, who was named Player of the Year. Hester, a senior, began the season as a wide receiver but assumed the role of quarterback when the starting signal caller to begin the season, Jayden Miller, sustained a shoulder injury during the Tribe’s 43-14 win over Rhea County in Week 3.
Hester took ownership of the position, finishing the season with 656 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 78 carries, averaging 8.4 yards per carry, while also throwing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 57-90 passing.
Miller was Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Ethan Davis of Rhea County. After working his way back from his shoulder injury, Miller lined up primarily at running back for the Cherokees. He ended his senior season with 983 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on a team-high 124 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per tote. Miller also had 250 yards and two touchdowns passing on the year, taking some snaps at quarterback in the Tribe’s last two regular-season games against Loudon and Ooltewah.
Aiden Wilson, also a senior, was Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with Walker Valley’s Eli Denton. Wilson, at defensive tackle, led the Cherokees through their first 11 games in sacks with five, quarterback hurries with 18, solo tackles with 67, total tackles with 117 and tackles for loss with 14.
Spencer Sullins claimed the Special Teams Player of the Year honor. The junior handled both placekicking and punting duties for the Cherokees. Sullins was 33-35 on extra points and 6-13 on field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards this season. Through the first 11 games, Sullins kicked 43 touchbacks on kickoffs and punted 26 times with a 36.9 yard average and a long of 55 yards, while landing six of them inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Defensive end Kayden Melton earned the region’s Sophomore of the Year accolade. Through the first 11 games, Melton’s 40 solo and 89 total tackles were fourth on the team, his 12 quarterback hurries third, his 12.5 tackles for loss tied for second and his four fumble recoveries first. Melton also recorded 1.5 sacks.
As the Region 4-5A champions, winning all four of its region games by a combined score of 137-35, McMinn was named the Team of the Year. Head coach Bo Cagle earned Coach of the Year honors, and the Cherokees also swept the Offensive Staff and Defensive Staff of the Year awards.
Named to the All-Region Team from McMinn were wide receiver/cornerback Luke Hensley, running back/cornerback/returner Davion Evans, linebacker Landon Feggins, defensive end Josh Rouse, running back Cody Thompson and offensive linemen Eli Patton, Jayce Falls and Luke Chouinard.
Dev Patel, a linebacker, was McMinn’s Academic All-Region Team honoree.
The rest of the Academic All-Region Team was as follows: Gideon Van Dyke, Walker Valley; Trent Edwards, Rhea County; Isaac Itofe, Ooltewah; and Myles Houston, Howard.
