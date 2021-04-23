WEST POINT, Georgia — No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan took a 4-3 loss in the series opener Thursday at Point University.
Point scored the first run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs (41-4, 21-4 AAC) responded in the sixth inning with Carson Ford’s two-run home run to take the lead, then added another run off a walk in the top of the seventh to go up 3-1.
But Point hit back with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then the two ultimately winning runs in the eighth.
TWU was held to four hits for the game, while Point knocked seven hits. Each team committed one error.
The series concludes with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. today.
