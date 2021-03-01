CHATTANOOGA – The Chargers’ season ended with a 65-48 loss at Tyner Academy in the Region 3-AA quarterfinals on Saturday.
The game was closer than the final score indicated, though Tyner led from start to finish. The Rams didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter.
“We stayed with them for about three and a half quarters,” Chargers Coach Daniel Curtis said. “We did OK defensively. We got it down to seven at one point and we probably could have let go of the press at that point. But we didn’t and they got a couple of fast breaks on us.
“Offensively, we just didn’t do enough. You’re not going to win many region tournament games scoring just 48 points.”
The Chargers lose two seniors, Samuel Masingale and Caleb Foote.
“Samuel Masingale has come in and done a great job,” Curtis said.
“I wish we had him for three more years. Caleb had a new role for us this year and he did a good job with it. He was an important role player for us.”
Central finished the season, Curtis’ first at the helm of the Chargers, with a record of 11-17.
The Rams jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but the Chargers rallied to make it just a three-point deficit by the end of the quarter.
Samuel Masingale made Central’s first basket of the game and then back-to-back threes by Darius Carden made it 14-8, Tyner.
Later, Gabe Masingale hit a three-pointer and then Samuel Masingale ended the first period with a bucket to make it 16-13 Tyner.
Central had a bit of a scoring drought early in the second quarter with a bucket by Gabe Masingale and a 3-pointer by Carden being Central’s only points for the first five minutes of the period.
Fortunately Tyner only scored a pair of threes in that time and led only 26-18. The Rams, however, hit three more 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the period and went to the half holding a 39-25 lead.
Down 41-25 early in the third period, the Chargers rallied to get back into the game with an 11-3 run.
Carden led off the run with a pair of free throws and then came a ‘3’ and a field goal by McCain Baker, a bucket by Carden and a basket by Samuel Masingale.
That pulled the Chargers to within nine at 45-36.
The period ended with Central down 47-36.
Central stayed in the game, but could not make a dent in Tyner’s lead, which remained around 11 points.
Then the Rams began surging ahead in the latter stages of the fourth quarter as Central fell by 17.
Carden led the Chargers with 16 points and Samuel Masingale added 10.
