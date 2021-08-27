Ryan Triplett is on a roll.
Triplett, a Special Olympics golfer from Etowah, won the Middle Tennessee Regional in Murfreesboro on Monday and got the news that he will be competing in the Summer Olympics next year. This was his third straight tournament win.
Triplett has already won the East Tennessee Regional earlier this year to qualify for the state tournament in September. He shot a 93 to win Monday’s tournament.
“It could have been a little lower,” Triplett said, but added he was still pretty pleased with his score. “We didn’t know the course, got into some rough stuff and hit into a couple of penalty areas, but I’m happy with it. I’m ready to get to the state championship and finish 2021.”
Triplett plays alternate shot with his partner from Soddy-Daisy, M.E. Davis, for 18 holes riding a cart.
Triplett’s original opponent wasn’t there, so he instead played someone from Chattanooga, who Triplett said shot a 109.
Triplett said he made one birdie, a bunch of pars and one double bogie.
On the birdie, his partner chipped onto the green and Triplett made the birdie putt.
He did have one bad hole on the double-bogie, but he didn’t let that affect the rest of his afternoon.
“It didn’t shake me up,” Triplett said. “I made my putt and then walked up and hit the ball down the fairway (on the next hole). You just have to shake it off and go on to the next hole.”
Next up is the state title on Sept. 13 in Smyrna.
Triplett also got some good news about 2022 as he got drawn to play in the Special Olympics Summer Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. He has won a national title in 2017, finished second in 2019 and three bronze medals, but this is the first time playing in the Summer Olympics and he’s excited about it.
“I’m ready to win the state title and go to Disney World and play in the huge tournament,” Triplett said. “ESPN will be there and people can keep up with my scores.”
The tournament is June 5-12, 2022, and will feature more than 200 golfers over several different divisions.
However, Triplett does not yet know how much the trip will cost and has started trying to raise money and get sponsors so he can go. He is asking anybody interested in helping to call 423-453-0022.
In the meantime he will continue to practice and help the McMinn Central golf team.
“I tell them to slow down and enjoy the golf course,” Triplett said. “Calm down and make your shot.”
Triplett admitted to sometimes having to take his own advice, but he can’t wait until the state tournament and the Summer Olympics after that.
“It was fun and it was exciting,” Triplett said of winning on Monday. “Now try to win a state championship and be ready to for next year. It’s really exciting to play in some place like that (in Orlando). I get to play in these national championships and now get to play in this world championship.”
