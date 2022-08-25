Results were again mixed for youth football programs in Week 2 Sequoyah Youth Conference action.
McMinn went 2-2 against Loudon at home Saturday, Meigs 2-2 at home against Lenoir City and Central 0-4 at Sweetwater.
McMinn’s wins were from the Super Crickets, 30-24, and the Cutters, 14-6, while its losses came in the Cutters’ age group, 30-6, and Hoppers, 22-0.
Meigs’ two youngest groups were victorious, 38-0 for the Super Crickets and 32-0 for the Crickets. The Tigers’ two older groups lost to Lenoir City, the Hoppers and Cutters each losing 20-0.
Central’s losses to Sweetwater were 24-20 for the Super Crickets, 30-0 for the Crickets, 12-6 for the Hoppers and 30-0 for the Cutters. The Crickets and Cutters games ended in three quarters.
All three area teams are away this Saturday. McMinn travels to Polk, Central to Vonore and Meigs to Madisonville. Super Crickets games begin first at 10 a.m.
Coaches from the McMinn, Central and Meigs youth programs are encouraged to turn in more detailed game reports, including statistics and scoring plays, from their games to The Daily Post-Athenian.
The DPA sports department will also accept photographs from games involving any of the three area youth football programs.
Reports and photos can be emailed to sports@dailypostathenian.com.
The deadline for those is 5 p.m. Wednesday every week.
Reports turned in are as follows:
Cutters – McMinn 14, Loudon 6: Rylan Killebrew and Porter Grueber each ran in one touchdown in the Cherokees’ win, with Grueber also running in a two-point conversion. Killebrew led McMinn in rushing with 88 yards on seven carries, and Grueber added 69 yards on six totes.
Santiago Hurst carried the ball three times and Neyland Patterson and Levi Roach once each.
Bryce Cagle led the McMinn defense in tackles with seven, along with three assisted tackles. Grueber recorded six tackles, plus one assisted. Parker McDonald had three tackles, and Noah Dake, Mason Greene, Maddox Melton and Kade Shuft two tackles each. Dake also had four assisted tackles, Greene two assists and Melton one assist.
Killebrew, Roman Goins, Braydon Hopkins and Wyatt Graves got one tackle each, and Killebrew, Jasiah Jackson and Hurst one assist each.
Killebrew kicked off four times for 86 net yards. Hurst returned one kickoff for 15 yards and Deion Sanders one for four yards.
Full Week 2 results are as follows:
Super Crickets
McMinn 30, Loudon 24
Sweetwater 24, Central 20
Meigs 38, LCYFO 0
Bradley 24, Tellico 0
Polk 28, Dayton 26
Madisonville 24, Vonore 2
Crickets
Loudon 30, McMinn 6
Sweetwater 30, Central 0 (3Q)
Meigs 32, LCYFO 0
Bradley 32, Tellico 0
Dayton 32, Polk 0
Madisonville 14, Vonore 0
Hoppers
Loudon 22, McMinn 0
Sweetwater 12, Central 6
LCYFO 20, Meigs 0
Bradley 34, Tellico 0
Polk 6, Dayton 0
Vonore 54, Madisonville 0
Cutters
McMinn 14, Loudon 8
Sweetwater 30, Central 0 (3Q)
LCYFO 20, Meigs 0
Bradley 34, Tellico 0
Dayton 6, Polk 0
Vonore 42, Madisonville 0
