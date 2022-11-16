CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County Lady Cherokees started the season with no jitters Tuesday at Boyd-Buchanan, rushing out to a 13-3 lead on the way to a 58-49 win.
Aubrey Gonzalez scored a quick five points, hitting a three that silenced the home crowd, and Nevaeh Hjulberg was in attack mode early, scoring four points all in the paint. Peytyn Oliver scored two points and went to the line three times, converting on two.
The second quarter was played with intense defense as both teams struggled to find any offensive rhythm. The Lady Cherokees scored eight in the second quarter. Oliver again found a way to get to the free throw line going 4-6 from the line while adding another field goal. Hjulberg chipped in with a layup, giving her six for the half. The Lady Bucs only managed to score seven in the second quarter themselves, while defense on both sides stiffened.
The Lady Cherokees found themselves ahead comfortably in the first half 21-10, led by Oliver who carried the Lady Cherokees in the first half, scoring 10 of the team’s 21 points. She was in attack mode all game driving to the paint multiple times no matter who was in her way. Oliver went 6-9 from the foul line in the first half alone.
The second half started with the Lady Bucs storming back into the game. They came out and doubled Oliver, and really mudded up the game for the Lady Cherokees. The Lady Bucs pressed relentlessly and started to gain momentum as their crowd got behind them, scoring 23 points in the third and doubling their point total from the first half.
Oliver and Gonzalez were just too much, scoring 19 points together in the third quarter to keep the Lady Cherokees afloat, and Lexi Lawson got in on the fun hitting a 3-pointer. Oliver made all five of her free throws in the third.
“We held in and showed resilience they were all over us and you know we just kept our cool,” said Lady Cherokees head basketball coach David Tucker. “We kept our cool made our free throws and hey good win, good road win, good.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same from Boyd-Buchanan, and they made things interesting cutting the lead down inside five points at the 6:40 mark. Doubling and trapping to get the ball out of Oliver’s hands led to a bunch of fouls in the fourth.
The Lady Bucs won the second half 39-37, but it just wasn’t enough as they had no answer for Oliver and Gonzalez. They scored another 14 points in the quarter to close the game. Oliver finished with 33 points for the game and Gonzalez chipped in with 16.
“The second half they took it more to us, down low got us in foul trouble, but you know you come down here and play well take it every time a W,” Tucker said.
“Three starters were on the football field last Friday and we practiced twice,” said McMinn boys’ head basketball coach Randy Casey. “So, I believe in where we are at the football guys are not in condition, but they will be soon.”
The second half the scoring from McMinn dropped off, and they only made four threes in the second half. Boyd Buchanan wouldn’t go away, as they fought back into the game as McMinn’s offense went cold. The Buccaneers outscored the Cherokees 40-23 in the second half and out-rebounded them getting to all the 50-50 balls.
The Bucs fed off their home crowd going on a 28-13 run in the fourth quarter. Tucker Monroe did all he could in the fourth to keep the Cherokees in it. He hit three 3-pointers in the fourth alone, but it just wasn’t enough to offset Boyd Buchanan’s run. The Bucs made 12-12 free throws in the fourth to seal the game.
“I think we fouled too much, we fouled too much and that was because the guys that came in on Sunday, they got tired,” Casey said. “They started reaching, and we started fouling too much. The second thing is was they pounded us on the glass, maybe a few of them was over the back maybe a few weren’t, but those are rebounds we’ve got to secure. We will go home and clean that up and we’ll be fine.”
