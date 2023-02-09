The Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs' late-game comeback fell short as they lost 78-67 to the Union College Bulldogs Thursday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
TWU's Bulldogs (14-8, 13-8 AAC) fell behind by 10 to close the first half as they went 1-5 from 3-point range and 4-9 (44%) from the free throw line. Union, ranked No. 3 nationally in the NAIA poll, was able to create openings as it penetrated the Bulldogs' defense, scoring 29 points in the paint in the first half. Union also crashed the glass, coming up with five offensive rebounds resulting in points.
"I told those guys in the locker room to keep their heads up," said Wesleyan head coach Ray Stone. "All I ask is to give effort and they did that tonight, they played hard and we missed some free throws that came back to haunt us."
Elisha Mayberry led TWU in scoring with 16 and grabbed five rebounds. Ray Tyler pumped in 14 and dished out five assists. Kobe Pride scored 11 and added eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs didn't have their best 3-point shooting game as they went 1-4 in the second half from deep. Their defensive intensity did however pick up in the second half as they held Union to 1-11 from three and 9-26 from the field.
TWU cut the lead to as low as seven in the second half and had a chance to cut the lead to five but missed both free throws late. The Bulldogs went 9-17 from the free throw line, while Union converted 17-24 (70%) from the charity stripe.
"We are going to shoot a lot of free throws, and get prepared for the next game," Stone said.
The Bulldogs will look to end their four-game losing streak as they go on the road Saturday to play Montreat College. It will be a separation game in AAC play, as TWU and Montreat are currently tied for second place in the conference standings.
