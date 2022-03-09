The Open Practice scheduled for this Saturday at Mountain View Raceway has been postponed until Saturday, March 19 from 12 Noon until 5 p.m., with the pit, grandstand and tier parking gates opening at 11 a.m. The postponement was necessitated due to the weather forecast for this Saturday calling for rain, snow, and freezing temperatures.
The March 19 open practice session will be the final tune-up before the 2022 season opener at Mountain View Raceway featuring the Late Model, Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, 4-Cylinder, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive, and Junior Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions. The B-Hobby Division will alternate each week with the 4-Cylinder Division. B-Hobby will be in action on April 2.
“The weather forecast for Saturday doesn’t look too pleasant for an open practice day, so we’ve made the decision to postpone it for a week and try again on Saturday afternoon, March 19,” Mountain View Raceway Co-Owner Susan Hampton said. “We had right around 100 race cars at our practice on March 5, and many had asked if we could move the practice to this Sunday. That day wasn’t possible because we couldn’t get medical support on Sunday.”
Pit passes will be $20 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 11, and children 5 and under will be admitted free accompanied by an adult for the open practice at Mountain View Raceway on March 19. Race fans can view the March 19 open practice at Mountain View Raceway from the grandstand and tier parking for free.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com or visit the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
