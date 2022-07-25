Even with the work McMinn County was able to get done last week, coach Bo Cagle still felt the Cherokees were a bit behind on the first day of full-contact practice.
The Tribe alternated between position drills and offense versus defense scrimmage situations Monday morning and drilled the punting and kicking games during the special teams practice in the afternoon. McMinn was coming off three days at the FCA camp at Carson-Newman University last week.
“It’s a beautiful day. It was nice outside this morning,” Cagle said. “The heat wasn’t there. So we should’ve been very active, but it was a little sloppy and we’re behind. But we’ll catch up. We’ve got time. There are some good things that happened, and we had that week at camp where we really got to install most of the things we’re going to do. So we’ve just got to work on tempo and pace now and getting things done, and we’re not there just yet.”
With morning practices in the FCA camp, the Cherokees were even able to get a lot of their typical running schemes addressed. However, Cagle noted that McMinn is still thin and inexperienced on both lines.
“But where we were thin is where we are still thin offensive line and defensive line,” Cagle said. “I feel like our linebackers, they look like they’ve improved and gotten a lot better. We were kind of concerned a little bit there with the linebackers, but I feel that’s a good spot. I feel like our secondary is OK. We’ve got returners at running backs and receivers. It seems like we’ve got weapons. But up front, we know that’s where football is won and lost, is up front, and we’re thin there.”
Overall, Cagle described the state of McMinn’s offensive and defensive front as a “work in progress.”
“We’ve got seven or eight guys on the offensive line that can all play,” Cagle said. “On that defensive line, we’ve got a bunch of youngsters. We’ve got freshmen that may be on the field on the lines, and that’s usually not good. But it is what it is, and we’ve just got to get better.”
With an anticipated reliance on younger players including freshmen, getting them up to speed on terminology and vocabulary has also been a challenge.
“So it’s hard to communicate right now with the freshmen that are having to jump in there and play when you’re telling them maybe to pull out there and block the corner, and they don’t know what the corner is,” Cagle said. “It’s just things like that that you’ve got to work through to get better, and as we play and as we get experience, they’ll just get better and better. Because we’ve got physical tools, that’s the things that you can’t coach is those physical tools. We’ve got that, but we’ve just got to get that in the right way of knowing what to do and being confident and playing fast.”
McMinn will play its first of two scrimmages 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tyner Academy in Chattanooga. The Cherokees will also play a game-type scrimmage at home Aug. 11 against Red Bank.
The Tribe begins its season at home 7:30 p.m. Aug 19 with the Black & Blue Game against cross-county rival McMinn Central.
