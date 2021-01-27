CHARLESTON — McMinn County earned the sweep at Walker Valley Tuesday night, but the wins were anything but comfortable.
The Lady Cherokees escaped with a 51-46 victory, a win that put the McMinn girls in third place in the district behind Bradley and Cleveland.
Lady Cherokees Coach Tim McPhail said his team showed some character on the road to get the win, but that the Lady Cherokees didn’t play well.
“We kept letting them hang around,” McPhail said. “We got the stops we needed at the end, but we didn’t play well. We played pretty well defensively, but we shot the ball poorly. We have to score more points.”
The Cherokees were in a similar situation as the Mustangs kept hanging around and it was a one possession game late in the fourth quarter before McMinn pulled out the 57-53 victory.
“I thought we did a good job defensively,” Cherokees Coach Ed Clendenen said. “We had a few breakdowns here and there, but we did a pretty good job on defense. We did take a couple of ill-advised ‘3’s there late in the fourth, but our defense was able to help us out there.
“I’m proud of Davion (Evans) for hitting those two big free throws at the end. Donovan (Daniels) hit two big free throws to ice the game and also was able to complete the inbound pass late, I trust him to do that. It was a good team effort, I’m proud of them.”
The Cherokees (12-8, 5-4) will travel to Ooltewah Thursday with the boys’ junior varsity starting at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity at 7. Then both the Lady Cherokees (8-10, 6-3) and Cherokees will travel to Bradley Central next Tuesday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
McMinn started off the second quarter strong with Addie Smith hitting a three-pointer and a field goal and Stinnett adding a bucket as the Lady Cherokees went up 21-17.
Peytyn Oliver hit a bucket near the end of the half to give McMinn a 22-19 halftime lead.
Walker Valley battled back to tie the game at 25-25 with 4:57 left in the third, but McMinn ended the quarter with a 9-5 run. Stinnett sparked the run with a bucket and then came two free throws by Oliver, a bucket by Smith and then a three-pointer by Oliver.
The Lady Cherokees were up 35-30 with 1:19 left in the second when McMinn completed the run with a free throw by Aubrey Pickel and a trey by Smith. The Lady Cherokees led 38-30 going to the fourth.
The teams traded buckets for most of the fourth quarter. Every time McMinn started to gain some breathing room the Lady Mustangs managed to hit a big shot to stay in the game.
A three-point play cut McMinn’s lead to 45-42 with 1:30 to play and then it was 46-42, McMinn, after a free throw by Jada Mack.
Mack missed the second free throw, but McMinn pulled down the offensive rebound and Mack was fouled again.
Mack again made one free throw to put McMinn up 47-42 with 1:03 to play.
Walker Valley made it a one-possession game at 47-44, but had to start fouling to stop the clock.
McMinn went up 48-44 on a free throw by Oliver, but Walker Valley hit a shot with 28 seconds left.
Oliver then drilled two free throws to make it 50-46 with 24 seconds to play, meaning it was a two-possession game.
Walker Valley missed its final shot and fouled as McMinn went on to win 51-46.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 19 points and Stinnett finished with 11. Smith added 10 points.
The Mustangs, however, came charging back to make it 16-13, McMinn, going to the second quarter.
The teams went back and forth in the second quarter and the Cherokees held a 26-22 halftime advantage.
Walker Valley took a 32-29 lead midway through the third quarter, but ended up with a 41-37 lead going to the fourth.
Ty Runyan drilled a pair of early three-pointers along with buckets by Jackub Wilcox and Evans to push McMinn back on top 49-42.
Similar to the girls’ game, every time the Cherokees opened up some space on the scoreboard, Walker Valley found a way to close the gap.
McMinn was later ahead 53-51 with 1:50 to play, but the Mustangs eventually had to start fouling to stop the clock.
Andrew Beavers made one free throw with 30 seconds to play, but the Mustangs hit a shot with 19 seconds to play to cut McMinn’s lead to 54-53.
Evans then hit two big free throws with 12 seconds to play to put McMinn up 56-53.
Walker Valley missed its next shot and fouled. Daniels hit one shot with 1.3 seconds to play to seal the game.
Runyan led the Cherokees with 15 points, Frank finished with 13 points and Evans had 12.
