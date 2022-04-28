That was a senior night McMinn County would prefer to forget.
Walker Valley handed the Lady Cherokees a 15-0 defeat on Wednesday at McMinn County High School. The Lady Tribe finished with just three hits and committed four errors, while the Lady Mustangs pounded 15 hits and scored 10 of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
“Any time you only get three hits and you have four errors, I don't care how good the other team is, you're not going to win,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “And Walker Valley hit the ball well, and their hits compounded on our mistakes and it started snowballing there. They got a lot of momentum and we couldn't break that momentum. We couldn't get anything going in the box, and I felt like our mentality was different today in the box and in the field.”
McMinn (12-9, 6-5 District 5-4A) fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning and 5-0 in the third. Reagan Wade singled in the second and sixth innings and Kendall Coffey got a base hit in the third, making for the only hits the Lady Cherokees got. McMinn put only six runners on base for the game.
With the Lady Tribe struggling at the plate, Walker Valley erupted for four more runs in the sixth and six in the seventh, with a three-run home run from Madilyn Kidd highlighting each of those innings.
McMinn had a chance to solidify a third-place finish in the District 5-4A standings coming into Wednesday, but the loss now has the Lady Cherokees playing to hold on to fourth place. The Lady Tribe plays another critical district game, its third in as many days, 5 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.