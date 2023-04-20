CLEVELAND – One error led to another in a nightmare second inning that set McMinn County back before it could ever get going.
The Lady Cherokees committed all five of their errors in that inning, leading to six Cleveland runs and an eventual 10-0 defeat in six innings Thursday at Cleveland High School.
McMinn (13-5, 5-5 District 5-4A) settled for a series split with the Lady Raiders, having come into Thursday seeking to climb the district standings.
Instead, two errors on the same play yielded Cleveland (17-3, 8-1) its first run, and another in the outfield the at-bat later put the Lady Cherokees down 2-0. Two more errors directly scored three more for the Lady Raiders, and a sacrifice fly cashed in another.
“Just too many mistakes. I’ve said it over and over again, if you can put the ball in play and make the other team make plays, you have an advantage,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “They put the ball in play, and what should have been routine outs turned into extra bases and turned into runs.
“I don’t care what team you play, you’re not going to beat them doing that.”
The Lady Tribe did not fare much better offensively, getting only three hits for the game and barely hitting any balls past the infield grass. Of McMinn’s outs Thursday, 13 of them were ground outs.
“We were working their shortstop tonight. Ground ball to shortstop, ground ball to shortstop, and it wasn’t hard ground balls,” Rogers said. “They were trying to jam us up, and we didn’t make adjustments in the batter’s box. And I take responsibility for that. We should have made more adjustments, we should have done something different. We tried to small ball there toward the end, but we just could not put the ball in play with any kind of aggressiveness, any kind of velocity, anything hard. The few times we did we got baserunners on, but then we had a few mistakes on bases, but it is what it is.”
Cami Wade hit a lead-off double in the top of the second. Peyton Ricker got McMinn’s other two hits, both of them infield singles.
The Lady Raiders finished off McMinn by invoking the run rule with a four-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning on four hits.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley Central, seeking to salvage a split against the Bearettes. McMinn follows that with its final district game of the regular season 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at home against Walker Valley.
“You’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to be coachable, we’ve got to look at what we did wrong, we’ve got to fix what we did wrong,” Rogers said. “Little things here and there. We’ve got to stop making mistakes. We’ve got to be, again, aggressive in that box. We want to put the ball in play, and we want to put the ball in play hard. it almost looked like we were just trying to strive for contact instead of driving the ball. We’ve got to change that.”
