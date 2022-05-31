Meigs County softball had six Lady Tigers voted onto the 2022 All-District Team while the Chargerettes had a pair of freshmen included.
The Lady Tigers went 23-7 and reached the Class 2A state tournament. They won both the District 3-2A regular season and tournament titles and also won the Region 2-2A title.
Toryn Lawson and Carlee McLemore, both seniors for the Lady Tigers, both made the team along with Kennedy Majors, Lainey Fitzgerald, Sierra Howard and Madylin Johnson.
Fitzgerald was named the District 3-2A MVP.
“They are all well deserving of this recognition,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said of his players. “They helped us reach the state tournament in a year when a lot of people didn’t think we would be there after losing seven seniors. I wish Toryn and Carlee the best of luck. They have both been good leaders for us and we wish them well in the future.”
In 26 games, Fitzgerald went 17-3 with an ERA of 1.258. Her ERA was .469 in district play, where she went 9-1. In all games, she struck out 206 and walked 34.
Offensively, Fitzgerald hit .379 in 29 games. In 87 at-bats she struck out only five times. She also hit three home runs and drove in 30 runs.
Lawson was the leadoff hitter for the Lady Tigers with a .356 batting average and an on base percentage of .442. She hit eight doubles and stole eight bases.
McLemore hit .393 with 11 doubles and 20 RBIs. Despite being a first baseman, and thus being involved in a lot of putouts, she committed only three errors all year.
Majors hit .360 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs. She hit seven doubles.
As the starting shortstop, she had 62 putout chances and committed only six errors.
Johnson, a freshman, hit .333 and was the starting catcher. She hit six doubles and drove in 15 runs.
Central had a pair of players voted onto the team, Lauren Peterson and Bella Hall.
Peterson hit .489, which led the team for those who played in at least 15 games. She also drove in 14 runs and hit five doubles.
Peterson also shared pitching duties with Hall. Both pitchers struck out 32 batters
Hall hit .364 with a pair of doubles, four triples and 18 RBIs.
Central went 6-13 and 2-9 in the district but, with some younger promising players, Central Coach Britt Shaw believes better days are ahead.
“It’s good to see two freshmen there, I think we have a bright future,” Shaw said. “They both came in and played well. They both have some travel ball background, but it’s still a big jump from middle school to high school and they both had good seasons for us whether it was pitching, hitting or fielding.”
Other members of the All-District Team include:
Kingston — Jessica Clark, Irelyn Beaumia, Emily McDonald, Madison Stout.
Tellico — Caroline Gunter, Moriah Davis, Maddie Dodson, Taylor Rose, Kereus Kinne.
Sweetwater — Ally Starnes, Kylee Hicks, Morrison Davies.
Loudon — Baylee Yates, Emma Jenkins.
Sweetwater’s Starnes was the offensive player of the year while Davis and Rose, both of Tellico, were the defensive player of the year and the newcomer of the year.
