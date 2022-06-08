TUCSON, Ariz. (June 8, 2022) – ETSU’s Tommy Barth (Brecksville, Ohio) and Andrew Ronne (Athens, Tenn.) earned freshman All-American honors by Collegiate Baseball, as the publication announced its 2022 awards on Wednesday.
Ronne went 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA (11 ER/33.1 IP) in 18 relief appearances for the Buccaneers. The Athens, Tenn. native struck out 31 batters and totaled 10 scoreless relief stints.
The right-handed hurler earned his first collegiate win by tossing three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts at Winthrop on March 6, while following that up with another win in his next appearance against UNC Asheville on March 13.
Ronne tossed a career-high 4.2 innings in the second game of a doubleheader against Mercer on April 30 where he also tied a career-best four punchouts. He posted three straight scoreless relief appearances from March 26-April 10, totaling 4.2 combined innings against George Washington and back-to-back outings at Western Carolina.
The Buccaneer rookie then enjoyed another three-game stretch of not allowing a run from April 19-30 when he tossed a combined nine scoreless frames against UNC Asheville, VMI and Mercer.
Barth, the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and first team all-SoCon selection, hit .369 (72-195) with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 38 RBI in 48 games played (47 starts).
The Buccaneer duo were one of three SoCon players to earn Freshman All-American honors as UNCG’s Kennedy Jones was also named to the list.
