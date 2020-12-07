There was a lot of disappointment, a few fists hitting the ground and likely a few tears after Meigs lost the Blue Cross Bowl state title game, but there is still a lot for the Tigers to be proud of.
Meigs lost 35-13 as Peabody claimed its third straight state title. But after losing numerous important seniors last year, this version of Meigs County was not picked by most to return to Cookeville.
“We were supposed to be 5-5,” quarterback Logan Carroll said. “Our senior class has meant so much, I can’t thank them enough. I just hope we can make it back next year.”
Meigs trailed 21-0 in the first half as the Tigers had trouble getting their offense on track. But Meigs didn’t give up and tried to mount a comeback and cut Peabody’s lead to 28-13.
Carroll said the team’s seniors talked passionately at the half about not giving up and the Tigers made a game out of it in the second half.
“Coming out of halftime our seniors had a very, very (emotional) pep talk and we just came out in the second half and took care of business,” Carroll said.
One of those seniors playing his last game as a Meigs County football player is offensive lineman Malachi Hayden.
“It was a very hard fought game all the way through,” Hayden said. “Peabody is a great team, we are a great team, they just got the best of us again. We had a great year, we just couldn’t put it all together. But we still proved all the doubters wrong by getting this far.”
The Tigers went 14-1 this year and the senior class won four straight region titles having never lost a regular season region game, went to a state semifinal game and two state title games.
But it’s not just the wins that the seniors will remember, it’s the fans and everybody associated with Meigs County football.
“Just the fans, the community, the fans and the coaches,” Hayden responded when asked what he will remember about being a Meigs County football player. “They always have your back and everybody just loves and embraces you no matter what.”
Those coming back are already thinking about next year. The Tigers lose several experienced offensive linemen and defenders, but several players said they want to be back in Cookeville next season.
“That’s the goal,” Carroll said. “We have a big junior class and we are going to put the work in to try to make it back here. It’s going to be tough, but that’s what we are going to try to do.”
