That was just how the Lady Cherokees wanted to begin postseason play.
No. 3 seed McMinn County scored the first nine points of the District 5-4A tournament quarterfinals and stayed in control all the way to a 74-57 win over sixth-seeded Rhea County on Thursday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (17-10) clinched a berth in next week’s Region 3-4A tournament with the victory and also advanced to the district semifinals, which it will play 5 p.m. Saturday back at McMinn High against No. 2 Cleveland.
“They came ready to play, and that puts us in the region,” said McMinn head coach David Tucker. “It tops what has been a great year, and it’s good to see them play and really get after it and they did.”
Senior Addie Smith scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter, including seven straight after Aubrey Gonzalez opened the Lady Cherokees’ scoring with a pair of free throws.
Smith’s second 3-pointer of the opening period and three-point plays from Gonzalez and Peytyn Oliver, kept the Lady Tribe moving even as the Lady Eagles (7-16) began to find their offense.
McMinn led 24-14 after one period. Oliver scored 11 of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter, and Allison Hansford five of her nine points, as the Lady Cherokees led by as many as 21 points before heading into halftime ahead 46-29.
Gonzalez finished with 15 points, 10 of them in the second half, while Brooklyn Stinnett scored 11 off the bench, seven of those after the break.
McMinn increased its lead to 63-43 after three quarters and as much as 74-50 with four minutes left in the game, even despite the output from Rhea’s Emma Gentry (20 points) and Ava Travis (17 points). Bench players finished out the last four minutes for the Lady Cherokees.
“We all shot well today, but defense is the name of the game, and we guarded, and that was good,” Tucker said. “Because Rhea County was on a roll. They kept coming and coming, and boom, here we go.”
If the Lady Cherokees beat Cleveland on Saturday, they would advance to the District 5-4A championship game 7:30 p.m. Monday and would also host their Region 3-4A opener. A loss Saturday would put McMinn in the consolation game 6 p.m. Monday and send the Lady Tribe on the road to open region play.
