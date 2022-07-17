AKRON, OH - The first time on the big hill in Akron can be daunting, but Athens’ soap box derby racers flew down the steep incline without a problem on Sunday.
Super stock driver Parker McDonald, 11, and stock car driver Jacob Barnes, 10, are among the more than 300 soap box derby racers who have descended upon Akron, Ohio for the 84th FirstEngergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday, July 23. The drivers come from all over the United States and even from other countries, including 71 super stock and 70 stock cars.
Athens Parks and Recreation Director and the Athens derby director Austin Fesmire, the drivers and their parents arrived in Akron on Saturday. Their cars - McDonald’s Grover Thurman CPA super stock car and Barnes’ Athens Optimist Club stock car - each received VIP status.
“That just means they have a good race director,” Fesmire joked. “No, that just means there were no deficiencies and we will save time by not having to go through all the inspection stations. We spent about 20 hours on each car, putting them together and checking them.”
Athens’ Super Kids champion, Breylin Hagerty, 12, won’t arrive in Akron until later this week and is scheduled to race Friday morning.
But McDonald and Barnes got to practice on Sunday and see the big hill they will be racing on during this Saturday’s race.
“It’s a lot bigger, like three times bigger, and it was longer,” McDonald said. “But we got to go fast and go in the rain so it was fun.”
The two Athens drivers were delayed by a rain storm and then drove down a wet track. The race will continue in the rain unless there is lightning or the cars have trouble stopping at the bottom of the hill. Even without an engine the cars are going about 30 mph, so even with a long runoff stopping can be difficult on a wet track.
But the rain didn’t hamper the excitement of being at the world championships.
“It was cool,” Barnes said. “And I got to beat Parker in practice.”
During the race the two cars will compete in separate categories, but they ran side by side in practice on Friday and Barnes came out ahead.
Fesmire said both drivers did exactly what they are supposed to do in practice.
“There was no swerving at the top,” Fesmire said. “They drove straight. Going down that big hill can be a little daunting the first time you do it, but they both drove their cars straight down. I’m proud of both of them.”
Fesmire said he knows first hand how difficult it can be to keep the cars straight as he has run in adult cars before.
“I didn’t go very straight at all my first time,” Fesmire said. “I will be the last one to tell people that going straight is easy.”
The drivers participate in the opening ceremony on Monday during the derby and then Tuesday features the challenge races.
The drivers compete in what is called the preliminary races and, while everybody would like to win, the important aspect of this race is to learn about their cars. The more track time they get the more they learn about the track and their cars.
“If we can win one heat, that means that car gets at least three more times down the track,” Fesmire said. “That’s when we can see our times and compare them against the other cars.”
Fesmire said the rain made it harder to evaluate the cars, though he watched every practice run by every driver. He thinks the two Athens cars have good setups and believes they will be competitive on Saturday. The challenge races can help confirm that.
The drivers have Wednesday off and that’s when they will find activities to do. Barnes has already said The Chocolate Factory is what he is looking forward to the most.
The National SuperKids Classic will be held on Friday, which will include Hagerty. The SuperKids division is for those with special needs and are driven down in double occupancy cars by experienced drivers.
Then Saturday is the world championships. Athens has placed drivers in the top 10 before, but has never won it.
“I’ve already told them that if we win, the trophy is spending the first night in my bed,” Fesmire joked.
