SWEETWATER — The Starr Mountain Baseball 5-6 team experienced a rude beginning to state tournament play.
The team from Etowah sustained an 18-3 loss to Fairview in the opening game of pool play in the Tennessee Dixie Youth State Tournament on Thursday at the Sweetwater Recreation Complex.
Starr Mountain took its only lead at 1-0 in the top of the first inning, with Braxton Womac’s ground out to first good for an RBI as Gabe Trevino crossed home plate for the run.
But Fairview instantly tied it up with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning, the start of seven straight runs. In Dixie Youth Baseball age 5-6 play, half innings automatically end when the team on offense scores seven runs.
Fairview scored the seven-run limit in the second inning and four more runs in the third, surging ahead 18-1.
Needing three runs to even extend the game another half inning, Starr Mountain got hits from Trevino and Nolan Johnson to begin the fourth, and Sawyer Slack’s single scored Trevino and Johnson to close the margin to 18-3. However, a Fairview infielder made a tough catch on Barrett Curtis’ line drive, which resulted in a double play to end the game via the 15-run, four-inning mercy rule.
Starr Mountain was scheduled to play a second game Thursday evening, but thunderstorms over Sweetwater postponed it. Instead, Starr Mountain will play its remaining two games in pool play today: 10:30 a.m. against hosting Sweetwater and 1:30 p.m. against Summertown.
If Starr Mountain rallies to a top-two finish within its pool — which will likely take winning both games today — it advances to the finals bracket. Bracket play is tentatively scheduled to begin 5 p.m. today.
If more than one team finishes with identical records in pool play, the following five tiebreakers, in order, determine pool finish: head-to-head record between tied teams, least runs allowed between tied teams, least runs allowed for the tournament, most runs scored for the tournament and coin flip.
