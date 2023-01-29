CHATTANOOGA – Nobody on McMinn County's bench was surprised to see Brady Mullins torching the nets.
The sophomore finally took what he does in practice to the game, draining 10 3-pointers on the way to a career-high 32 points that led the Cherokees in an 87-47 blistering of the Hustlin' Tigers on Friday at Howard High School.
"We see it in practice all the time. So when it happens like it happened tonight, we were happy but we weren't shocked,” said Tribe head coach Randy Casey about Mullins' performance. “We see it all the time. And it was just a matter of time until that came out and it would happen to be a night when we needed it. So it was really well times on his part, and he was unconscious. It was unbelievable.”
Mullins' sharpshooting night came at just the right time for McMinn (16-8, 8-1 District 5-4A), who was playing a district road game with Caden Hester and Will Benton serving the second game of their two-game suspensions for their ejections Monday against McMinn Central.
The win allowed the Cherokees to remain in a first-place tie with Cleveland in the District 5-4A standings.
"I was concerned coming in here without Hester and coming here without Benton,” Casey said. “I was really concerned, and I told my coaches, 'This is going to be a little tougher than normal without two of our guys.' And Brady got hot in the first half and everybody else played so hard and shared the ball, and I was really pleased with how we played tonight. We played hard and we played together, and I'm really pleased with my team.”
Mullins bottomed five of his threes in a 31-point second quarter for McMinn, which ballooned what was a 15-12 edge after one quarter into a 46-22 advantage at halftime. The Cherokees scored 29 more points in the third quarter to lead 75-41 entering the fourth, with Mullins bombing three more from downtown and Hayden Smith scoring eight of his 15 points and Davion Evans six of his 14.
"We pressed them and got them going and got them turning the ball over, and then on the other end we made shots when we needed them,” Casey said.
Smith also pulled 11 rebounds to notch a double-double. Trent Peak dished a team-high 10 assists. Reese Frazier was the fourth Cherokee in double figures with 11 points.
LADY CHEROKEES 70, LADY TIGERS 30: All 13 Lady Cherokees played, and all 13 scored.
That included Aubrey Gonzalez, who was back on the floor for the first time since spraining her ankle in the first week of January.
"It was good to have (Gonzalez) back and getting her running down the floor and shooting a bit,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “And everybody got to score, so it was a good night. We needed a game like that, and so it came a good time.”
McMinn (15-11, 6-3) led 25-6 after one quarter, 50-19 at halftime and 59-23 after three.
"We shot the ball pretty good, so that's a good thing,” Tucker said. “When you have Aubrey there it helps because you can't leave her open, so the rest of them got to feed off of her while they were guarding her.”
Gonzalez finished with five points in her first game back in action. Nevaeh Hjulberg was the scoring leader with 12 points, and Reagan Goforth finished with 10.
McMinn returns to the court Monday at home against Sequoyah in non-district play, then turns around Tuesday with a trip to Rhea County for District 5-4A action. On both nights, the girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30.
