Jayden Miller kept seeing openings appear as he patiently picked his way through Loudon’s defense.
The last opening resulted in the McMinn County quarterback seeing nothing left between him and the end zone. The 62-yard touchdown run with 5:46 left in the third quarter, followed by Miller’s pass to Luke Hensley for two points, tied the game at 14-14 and flipped the momentum in favor of the Cherokees. The Tribe rode that momentum all the way to a 31-21 Homecoming win over Loudon on Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“I saw a whole lot of things. I saw multiple holes, and I just chose about three different ones that I needed to, and I just went,” said Miller, who finished the game with 203 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. “I was just feeling it. I knew we could win, I knew we could come out with the win, so I was just doing what I had to do to come out with the win.”
After gaining just 79 yards of offense in the first half and trailing the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A 7-6 at halftime, McMinn (6-3) erupted for 273 offensive yards in the second half.
But before they did, the Cherokees had to overcome some self-destructive tendencies. McMinn’s first drive of the third quarter was stalled by an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction after gaining a first down, then a false start, personal foul and illegal substitution resulted in a fourth-and-28 and a punt.
The Tribe then helped out Loudon’s ensuing drive with a pass interference penalty and then a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play. Redskins quarterback Keaton Harig finished the possession with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Collins with 6:05 left in the third quarter, extending Loudon’s lead to 14-6.
“We can’t get out of our own way sometimes. We have to make things just extra difficult, and even in our victories here the last half of the season, it seems we had to overcome adversity that we’ve created ourselves,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “And we kept doing that, and I got the guys together and just talked about playing our game between the whistles, get after them, play hard, have some fun right here, but get it under control. And I think after that we started playing better.”
Miller’s 62-yarder came on McMinn’s first ensuing snap, his second touchdown of the evening. The Cherokee defense then stopped Harig’s quarterback keeper short on fourth-and-1 at the McMinn 43, and the Tribe offense went the other way in seven plays, including runs of 25 and 11 yards from Miller and 13 yards from Davion Evans. Miller punched in his third score from three yards out, lining up as the tailback in the heavy package, to give the Cherokees their first lead, 21-14, with 15 seconds left in the third.
Loudon responded on the next drive with Harig finding the lightning-quick Kaden Dockins for a 26-yard gain on third-and-4, then later finding Dockins again for 25 yards and a touchdown on the seam route, tying at 21-21 with 8:51 left in the game.
But McMinn’s offense continued its roll. After surviving a pass play that nearly resulted in a potential interception return for a touchdown for Loudon, Miller ran for 16 yards to the Tribe 49. Evans then raced 38 more yards to the Redskins’ 12-yard line, and Miller burrowed his way the remaining 12 yards to his fourth touchdown, putting the Cherokees back ahead 28-21 with seven minutes left.
The Tribe defense, helped by a Loudon delay of game penalty, forced a turnover on downs at the Redskins’ 28. Aiden Wilson, who already had one sack, had the pressure on the fourth-and-4 play that forced an incomplete pass from Harig.
Spencer Sullins tacked on a 38-yard field goal following the defensive stop to extend the Cherokees’ lead to two possessions, 31-21, with 4:11 remaining.
“What an option to have right there when you can say we’re going to try to get a first down right there by trying to draw them offside, but if you don’t we just kick the field goal,” Cagle said of Sullins. “I’m sitting there thinking that way and then it comes to it. There’s been a bunch of years where that has not been the case.”
At that point, Loudon conceded its first loss of the season, running twice into the middle of the McMinn defense, calling its last timeout with 2:31 left, throwing a third-down pass that fell incomplete, and then punting back to the Cherokees.
“I was wondering about that, but when we got to the middle (in the handshake line), he (Loudon coach Jeff Harig) said, ‘We got exactly what we needed out of this game,’” Cagle said. “So I think that was preparing him for the playoff run they are going to have. They’ve got a good football team, and he obviously saw what he needed to see out of his team, and at the end of the day this game really doesn’t matter for either one of us.”
And McMinn got what it needed, as well, a comeback win over a formidable non-region opponent despite playing nowhere close to perfect. Harig finished passing 13-28 with three touchdowns and two interceptions and also ran for 139 yards on 25 carries, while Dockins caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had to fight hard, and we made some mistakes, and hopefully we can clean up some of those,” Cagle said.
Loudon had taken the 7-0 lead on its opening drive that lasted 6:15, with Harig finding Dockins from 23 yards for the touchdown. McMinn’s answering drive stalled on downs at the Redskins’ 10, and Loudon had been on the move again as far as the Cherokees’ 38 before Jaryd Gable intercepted Harig’s pass in the flat and returned it to the Loudon 14. Miller ran twice, the last for two yards and a McMinn touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, but a botched snap on the extra point attempt kept the Redskins ahead 7-6.
“That was a great play, and it kept us in the game,” Cagle said of Gable’s interception. “We had some good defensive plays and defensive stops to keep us in the game.”
Miller made a key play on defense, too, intercepting a pass in the end zone after Loudon had driven down to the Cherokees’ 8-yard line just before halftime.
The Tribe remain home for their regular-season finale 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, against Region 4-5A foe Ooltewah. A Senior Night win over the Owls would clinch the region runner-up finish for McMinn and the home game to open the TSSAA playoffs tht comes with it.
Even if McMinn loses to Ooltewah, however, it would still claim the region’s second seed as long as Walker Valley beats Howard as expected. In that event, McMinn, Walker Valley and Ooltewah would all be tied with a 2-2 region record, all having beaten one another. McMinn and Walker Valley would be placed ahead of Ooltewah due to overall record tiebreaker, and the Cherokees would get the second seed from its head-to-head win over the Mustangs.
But Cagle obviously prefers that McMinn simply take care of business against the Owls.
“You don’t want to back into the playoffs, and we’ve got some good mojo going right now, and we don’t want any of that to end,” Cagle said. “We want to win it on the field and play well now.”
