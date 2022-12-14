Ethan Barrett did not make the McMinn County baseball roster at all his freshman year, but he did not let that be the end of it.
Four years later, the now-senior could reflect on how far he has come since that initial disappointment, as he signed a letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career as a pitcher at Johnson University in Knoxville during a ceremony last Friday at McMinn County High School.
“I’m shocked. I remember freshman year, I just wanted to make the team and maybe get some innings on JV,” said Barrett in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And now, I’m thinking like, ‘Holy … I got four more years of baseball,’ and I could not be more excited. I’m ready to start the next chapter, for sure. But I’m also ready to have the best senior season I can have. That’s what I’m focused on.”
Barrett had taken his exclusion as an incoming freshman at McMinn as a cue to just work harder. One year later, his sophomore-year tryout was a success, and he has been with the baseball Cherokees ever since.
“It’s all about how hard you work. I got cut freshman year, and a lot of people probably would have just been like, ‘Well I guess baseball is not for me,’” Barrett said. “But I just made baseball be for me. I know what I wanted to do here, I know I wanted my impact to be on McMinn County, and I worked hard. When people were going to watch movies or something, I was at the gym getting stronger and getting better because baseball is what I want to do.”
His sophomore year, Barrett was buried deep in the pitching rotation behind current NCAA Division I pitchers Andrew Ronne, Hayden Frank, Will Grimmett and Ollie Akens, a quartet that led the Tribe to a region championship and the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance. Barrett’s varsity innings increased a bit his junior season after the graduation of three of those pitchers.
And now McMinn head coach Matt Ray expects Barrett to be a key part of the rotation this spring – coming a long way from not even making the program four years ago.
“We tell him, just like we tell them every year, if you really, really want to play, go work, get better and try again next year,” Ray said. “Well he did that, and he made the team, and he has just consistently gotten better every single year. He’s one of the hardest workers, really, that we have been around. And he’s kind of been behind a pitching staff for the last few years, that we’ve been really good in that aspect. So he’s just battled and he’s kind of waited his turn, and he’s going to get a lot of innings this year for us.”
Ray notes that Barrett’s location and variety of pitches are his strengths, and he has been working on his velocity.
“The innings that he’s gotten in the past few years, I don’t know that he has really not had a quality start for us,” Ray said. “He throws a lot of strikes and he mixes his pitches up well. And that’s why he’s been successful in the starts and innings that he’s been able to get. So that’s what we look for again this year, but I know his velocity, he’s talked about how his velocity has increased. So when you can mix that in with some off-speed stuff and mix it in with throwing all pitches for a strike, he’s going to be really good for us.”
It was not long after Barrett made the McMinn baseball roster that he started hitting the camp circuit and got some attention. Milligan showed some initial interest, and Tennessee Wesleyan had talked to Barrett a bit as well.
But after attending a camp at Maryville College, Johnson University – now an Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent of TWU and Miliigan – took notice of Barrett, and Barrett reached out in return.
“And we just kept in contact since,” said Barrett of his recruitment and decision. “I visited campus and hung out with the guys a little bit. And it’s an atmosphere I want to be in. The campus is beautiful. The guys are real nice to me. It’s a Christian university, so it helps me with my faith a lot. And it’s a good fit for me. I’m excited for it.”
Barrett intends to major in sports and fitness leadership at Johnson.
“So I want to use my ability in leadership to help others and also use that for Christian purposes, also,” Barrett said.
And with Barrett being someone whose best and more frequent baseball is still ahead of him, the Johnson coaching staff also believes he has potential to contribute.
“Me and (Johnson head) Coach (Ryan) Bruce have talked a lot about him, and that’s the biggest thing we’re excited about, is he does have a lot of potential coming in,” said Johnson pitching coach Ryan Keefe, who was present at Barrett’s signing. “Once we get him up there with our guys and let him develop a little bit, we’ve got a lot of high hopes for him and hope to get a lot out of him.”
Keefe believes that Barrett’s collegiate success will be a matter of increasing his strength and pitching velocity.
“We’re hoping to get his (velocity) up a little bit, especially with his size,” Keefe said. “He’s got really good size, and that’s really going to bode well for him. And then try to develop him a little bit in the weight room and get him a little stronger and hope to let him use that a little bit.”
In earning his college baseball opportunity, Barrett spoke with great appreciation for his teammates in helping him get that far, particularly current ETSU commit Jace Hyde.
“I’ve improved a lot just with strength and just getting my reps in,” Barrett said. “I thank Jace and a lot of the guys for pushing me harder, because Jace committed to ETSU, and I work with him every day and you see what it’s like to play at the next level. And he pushed me every day and I couldn’t be more thankful for him.”
Before he heads to Johnson, Barrett has a few things he wants to accomplish his senior season with the Cherokees.
“Hopefully I want to be All-District this year and maybe get a couple of district wins and win the district championship, for sure,” Barrett said. “And hopefully we go back to state, like sophomore year.”
