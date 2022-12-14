McMinn's Ethan Barrett signs with Johnson

McMinn County’s Ethan Barrett (seated center) signs a letter of intent to continue his education and baseball career at Johnson University on Friday at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: Troy Barrett, father; and Melissa Sutherland, mother. Standing, from left: McMinn head coach Matt Ray; Capri Barrett, sister; Jackie Barrett, stepmother; Brogann Barr, sister; Leighton Barr, brother; Johnson pitching coach Ryan Keefe; Camden Sutherland, stepfather; Winona Pless, cousin; McMinn assistant coach Adam Ray; and McMinn assistant coach Rodney Biddle.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

