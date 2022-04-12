Several area track and field athletes posted standout finishes Monday in the McMinn County High School Invite, one of which brought down a long-standing school record.
Caleb Johnson's first-place discus throw of 138 feet, 10 inches broke the previous McMinn program record that Shazzon Bradley had held for more than 30 years. Johnson also placed first in the boys' shot put with a throw of 40'10”.
Also with first-place event finishes from McMinn were Jared Smack in the boys' 110-meter hurdles (19.63 seconds) and 300m hurdles (48.49), Shamus Crayne in the boys' 3200m run (11:27.19) and Tyler Bowers in the boys' 800m run (2:08.17) and 1600m run (4:56.88).
McMinn Central's Maddox Mayfield swept first place in the girls' 100-meter and 200m dashes with times of 13.38 and 26.45 seconds, respectively. Mayfield also placed third in the 400m in 1:06.50.
Christ's Legacy Academy also had a pair of first-place finishers. Sarah Olsen rallied to the win in the final stretch of the girls' 1600m, netting a time of 5:57.47. Maggie Dugan took first in the girls' 3200m in 14:03.46, with Olsen placing second in that event in 14:10.84.
Other standout finishes for McMinn were Luke Hensley fourth in the boys' 200m dash (24.75), Ethan Faulkner sixth in the boys' 200 (25.23), Juan Mirones second in the boys' 3200 (12:07.38), third in the 1600 (5:27.70) and sixth in the 800 (2:21.37), AJ Sierra second in the girls' 200 (28.06) and fourth in the 100 (13.54), Hannah Erwin third in the girls' discus (77'8”) and Lillian Fillyaw third in the girls' shot put (27'11”).
For Central, Jacob Fasig finished sixth in the boys' 1600 (5:33.29), Kaydann Bernard second in the girls' 300 hurdles (1:08.69) and Sadie Goodin sixth in the girls' discus (62'11”).
