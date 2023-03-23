DECATUR – Lainey Fitzgerald's recent visit to Tennessee Tech and with the new coaching staff in place there left a real positive impression.
And so the Meigs County junior ace pitcher announced her non-binding verbal commitment to the Golden Eagles over the past weekend, about a week after having taken a trip to the campus in Cookeville.
Fitzgerald will be able to put her commitment to the NCAA Division I program in writing with a signature on a National Letter of Intent this November.
During her recruitment, Fitzgerald was also in contact with two other Division I programs at Western Carolina and Middle Tennessee State University, as well as with Carson-Newman.
But meeting with Tennessee Tech's trio of first-year coaches – head coach Danielle Penner and assistants Marc Kendrick and Samantha Rossetti – affirmed where Fitzgerald was headed. And with Fitzgerald being a pitcher, it helped that pitching is Penner's specialty, as the coach was a two-time national championship-winning pitcher during her playing days.
“But when I went up to Tech it just felt like where I needed to be,” said Fitzgerald in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I love the coaches, they just got new coaches this year, so I loved them and how much of a pitching coach she (Penner) was. And that really got me there. And I loved their campus, so I knew right when I was up there that was right where I wanted to be and where I thought I could play my next four years.”
And now that Fitzgerald has gotten her college decision out of the way, she can now focus on the rest of her high school career, starting with this spring's goal of getting the Lady Tigers back to the TSSAA state tournament for the second straight year.
“That was one thing I was nervous about was like when I was going to commit and the schools that were looking at me,” Fitzgerald said. “So after I committed I just know now that I just got to focus on how I throw and how I play, and I’ll be good.”
So far this season, Fitzgerald has recorded 26 strikeouts against just two hits and one walk over Meigs' first two games of the season against Cleveland and Tellico Plains. Fitzgerald was a Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State honoree last year as a sophomore, following a season in which she amassed 206 strikeouts and had a 1.258 ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.