Former Meigs County standout Ashley Rogers set another career mark Sunday with 18 strikeouts in Tennessee's 3-0 win over Central Michigan.
Rogers tied for eighth all-time in Lady Vols history for single-game strikeouts and joined some rare company. The only other Lady Vols ever to surpass 18 strikeouts in a game are Monica Abbott (22, 20), Ellen Renfroe (20) and Megan Rhodes (19).
Tennessee followed that win Sunday with another 8-0 victory over Northern Kentucky.
