SPRING CITY – The 2022 Season Opener at Mountain View Raceway will start two hours early on Saturday with the arrival of “Dogwood Winter” in East Tennessee and a weather forecast of cooler temperatures. The forecast high temperature is 57 degrees late in the afternoon and track officials are hopeful that the Saturday show can be run under tolerable temperatures.
The new gate and starting times for Saturday have the pit gate opening at 1 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates opening at 2 p.m. Pre-race registration and technical inspection will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m., and hot laps are scheduled for 4:45 p.m.
The 2022 Mountain View Raceway season opener will be a tune-up race before the points season begins on Saturday, April 2. The Late Model, Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, 4-Cylinder, Thunder, Front-Wheel-Drive, Junior Front-Wheel-Drive and the Sharps Mini Late Model Divisions will be in action this Saturday night on the ¼-mile high-banked clay oval.
Pit Passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted Free. The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, Children 6-11 are $5. and children 5 and under are admitted Free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City, TN 37381. For more information, call 423-405-8490 or visit the track website at www.mountainviewraceway.com. The Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountainviewraceway.
