ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central boys' and girls' basketball tryouts will be held May 24 and 25 in The Roundhouse.
Boys' tryouts will take place 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. both days, and girls' tryouts from 4-5:30 p.m. both days.
