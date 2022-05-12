OOLTEWAH — McMinn County was getting runners on base but leaving them there more often than not.
And that gave Rhea County the opportunity it needed to send the Lady Cherokees to the offseason in walk-off fashion in extra innings.
The Lady Eagles finished off the District 5-4A loser’s bracket semifinals with three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the ninth inning, the last one by Lakyn Lockhart scoring the run that handed the Lady Tribe a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat Tuesday at Rhea County High School.
McMinn’s season-ending loss came despite a 13-9 hit advantage, thanks in part to having stranded eight runners.
“We out-hit them, but they produced more runs than we did, which means they drove in runners when they needed to,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “Leaving those runners stranded hurt us. We made a few mental mistakes here and there that ultimately cost us the game, but it happens.”
Some of that was simply clutch play by the Rhea defense, including in the top of the eighth inning. Sadie Brazzell singled and reached second base on an outfield error, and Ama Grimmett outraced the throw to first base for a single, and the first baseman lost the ball out of her glove to score a go-ahead run for the Lady Cherokees.
McKenzie Wall’s ball the next at-bat looked as if it would hit the outfield grass, but the right outfielder made a spectacular diving catch for the Lady Eagles to deny a potential RBI extra-base hit and prevent McMinn from building on its new 4-3 lead.
A two-out RBI line drive single from Peyton Douglas tied the game for Rhea at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. Lexi Cooley drew a walk with two outs and stole second base in the top of the ninth, but a fly out ended McMinn’s bid for another go-ahead run and gave Rhea the opportunity it needed to win it in the bottom.
The loss came with Brazzell doing all she could in her final game in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Cherokees. Brazzell recorded 12 strikeouts against two walks, nine hits and five earned runs.
“It just came down to putting the ball when you’ve got runners on,” Rogers said. “We had (13 hits) and scored four runs. That tells me we left a lot on in scoring position that if we drive in, this isn’t a ball game. it’s probably over in seven. We out-hit them, and Sadie on the rubber had (12) strikeouts. We did all we could do, but just when you’ve got runners in scoring position and you leave them stranded, you’re not going to win many ball games doing that.”
McMinn led 1-0 after the top of the first on a Cami Wade RBI single and extended its lead to 3-0 in the second with singles from Sierra Tate and Taylor Hancock each plating a run. Rhea responded with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second, then scored a tying run in the fifth off an RBI single.
The Lady Cherokees, seeded No. 4 coming into the District 5-4A tournament, finished the tournament in third place – a strong result in a tough district, but short of their goal of reaching their first-ever region tournament. McMinn finished with a 17-11 record on the season.
“The girls fought hard and played hard, and it’s the highest finish since I’ve been here,” Rogers said. “Nothing to hang your heads about, nothing to be upset about. You finish third in a district like this that’s very strong top to bottom, it’s something to be proud.”
McMinn loses five seniors to graduation, with Brazzell, Tate, Hancock, Reagan Wade and Kendall Coffey all key players this season. A strong sophomore class that includes Cooley, Grimmett, Wall and Cami Wade, however, will make for a returning core the Lady Cherokees can build on for next season.
“We’re going to build off this, we’re building momentum, and we seem to get better and better every year,” Rogers said. “We’re losing five quality seniors, but they have left a legacy and left a mark and set that bar high, and we’re going to keep working for it.”
Rhea went on to lose the first game of the district championship round later Tuesday 2-1 to Walker Valley, yielding the Lady Mustangs the District 5-4A title.
LADY MUSTANGS 11, LADY CHEROKEES 7 – Monday: McMinn had an early lead over the eventual district champions in the winners’ bracket finals Monday but ended up losing its grip on the game to fall to the losers’ bracket.
A two-RBI single from Reagan Wade and a Cami Wade single, compounded by an outfield error, produced two more runs and put the Lady Cherokees ahead 4-1 in the top of the third inning.
But the first of two Sierra Brown home runs for Walker Valley cut McMinn’s lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, and the Lady Mustangs took the lead for good in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and a single for two runs.
Walker Valley then added five more runs in the bottom of the sixth, including Brown’s second homer for three of them.
McMinn scored three in the top of the seventh, with Cami Wade drawing a bases-loaded walk, an error on Brazzell’s grounder crossing another run and Ama Grimmett smacking a single for an RBI before its attempt at a rally stopped four runs short of the Lady Mustangs.
Brazzell (L) rang up eight strikeouts against three walks and 11 hits, with six of the 11 runs against her earned.
