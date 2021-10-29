The Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams swept Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Bryan on Wednesday in their final home regular-season games, with the women winning 3-1 and the men 2-0.
Rachel Dudley, assisted by Cristina Escrig, scored the game's first goal for the Lady Bulldogs (12-4-1, 9-3-1 AAC) in the seventh minute. All other goals came in the game's final nine minutes, beginning with Bryan's equalizer in the 82nd. But Jamie York, assisted by Escrig and Marte Stokseth, put TWU back ahead in the 88th minute, and Alex Green scored an insurance goal for Wesleyan in the 89th. The Lady Bulldogs out-shot Bryan 22-4 overall and 12-3 on goal and attempted five corner kicks to none for the Lady Lions.
The men's game was scoreless at halftime. Manny Arredondo scored first for the Bulldogs (10-6-1, 9-3) in the 62nd minute, and Bradley Jenkins added the insurance goal in the 83rd minute. Billy Boag assisted on both goals. TWU out-shot the Lions 22-11 overall and 7-3 on goal and attempted seven corner kicks to Bryan's three.
Both TWU soccer teams finish the regular season on the road Saturday, Oct. 30, at Columbia College.
