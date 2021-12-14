LOUDON — Meigs County swept a pair of important District 3-AA games at Loudon on Friday.
The Lady Tigers simply overmatched the Lady Redskins in a game that was certainly over by halftime and really by the end of the first quarter as Meigs rolled to a 76-30 victory.
“We started out with good energy and we continued that for the rest of the game,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “I’m happy to get the win and that everybody got to play. It’s a good start to the district schedule.”
The Tigers used a solid third quarter to propel themselves to an 81-61 victory.
“The first half, we hadn’t played in a week so it took us a little while to get going,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “I told them at the half that the way we played — throwing the ball around, not hitting shots — we can come out and play better, and we didn’t. We played good defense and at times we rebounded the ball.
“Any time you can go on the road and get a district win, that’s a good win.”
The Lady Tigers (3-3, 1-0) and Tigers (4-2, 1-0) will host Tellico on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Lady Tigers 76, Lady Redskins 30
The Lady Tigers started the game with back-to-back three pointers by Talley Lawson and Cayden Hennessee, and that was followed by a bucket by Julia Howard, another trey by Lawson and a free throw by Lila Brown. That put Meigs up 12-0 with just 3:53 left in the opening period.
Loudon didn’t score until it hit a free throw with 3:36 left in the first and didn’t score a field goal until 29 seconds to go in the period.
Meigs went to the second quarter up 18-3.
The Lady Tigers continued rolling in the second period with Howard and Hennessee doing all the damage for Meigs. Already ahead 34-6, Hennessee drained a ‘3’ and later, with 2:45 left in the second quarter, Lawson hit a three pointer. Buckets by Kaydence Schaumburg and Lawson put Meigs ahead 45-8 at the half.
Meigs forced 22 turnovers in the first half, but backed off the press in the second half due to the lopsided score. That allowed Loudon to score somewhat better in the second half, but Loudon still couldn’t stop the Lady Tigers’ offense.
Howard led Meigs with six points in the third quarter. Also scoring in the third were Lawson, Sara Swafford, Hennessee, Lainey Fitzgerald and Ruthie Rogers.
The Lady Tigers mass subbed late in the third quarter and went to the fourth ahead 65-22. Meigs cruised to the 76-30 victory.
Everybody got to play for the Lady Tigers and everyone took at least two shots with nine players scoring. Meigs had three players scoring in double figures with Hennessee leading the way with 24 points, including five three pointers. Lawson added 19 points and Howard finished with 18.
Tigers 81, Redskins 61
Meigs jumped out to a 10-5 lead on buckets by Levi Caldwell and Alex Schaumburg along with three pointers by Payton Armour and Schaumburg and a three-point play by Cole Owens.
Owens later ended the first quarter with a trey to put Meigs up 16-13.
Loudon tied the game 18-18 early in the second quarter, but the Tigers ended the period with a 12-5 run.
Da’Quawn Tatum and Caldwell sparked the run with one bucket each. After a three pointer by Loudon, Matthew Boshears, Schaumburg, Ethan Meadows and Owens all scored.
Owens hit the final shot of the first half and the Tigers wen to halftime leading 30-23.
Meigs started to take control in the second half with Boshears and Caldwell hitting buckets and Caldwell making a ‘3’ along with free throws by Boshears and Caldwell.
Caldwell’s three pointer put Meigs up 42-27 and later a trey by Armour made it 46-30. Buckets by Jackson Shaver and Owens put Meigs ahead 50-38 and then Ethan Meadows made a three-pointer and two field goals.
Loudon hit a trey at the end of the period, but the Tigers led 57-46 going to the fourth.
The Tigers put the game away early in the fourth on buckets by Meadows, Schaumburg, Owens and Tatum to make it 69-53 with about five minutes left in the game as the Tigers cruised to a 20-point win.
Meadows led Meigs with 20 points. Armour added 13 points, Owens finished with 12 and Caldwell chipped in 10. Meigs hit seven ‘3’s, including a trio of three-pointers by Armour.
Nine Tigers scored in the game.
