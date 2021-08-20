Meigs County's golf team swept Sweetwater recently at Mouse Creek Golf Course.
The Meigs girls earned a 78-125 win. Macey Bunch led the way with a 38 while Carlee McLemore finished with a 40. Tynsley Peadon shot a 42 and Madison Bradford shot a 45. Michelle Bradford and Zoe Womac both finished with a 48.
The boys’ match was closer, but Meigs won 181-183. Connor Mason shot a 39 with Alex Schaumburg and Braden Meadows also leading the way for the Tigers.
Meigs will face McMinn County at Springbrook on Monday for a 4 p.m. start.
