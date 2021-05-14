Tennis season is over for Meigs County and McMinn Central after Thursday’s region tournament.
All of the local players lost their matches. For Meigs, Noah Powers lost 6-0, 6-0 to Anay Patel of CSAS and Alex Schaumberg lost 6-0, 6-1 to Gabe Rhyne of Signal Mountain. In girls’ singles, Emily Henry lost 6-0, 6-0 to McLean Murray of Lookout Valley.
The boys’ doubles team of Dillon Brown and Ethan Hill lost by forfeit. The girls’ doubles team of Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade lost 6-0, 6-2 to Rethika Ambalam and Amelia Hollingsworth of CSAS.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished the regular season with records of 15-1. Meigs Coach Danny Wilson noted that the girls did not lose a district match in three years, and that likely would have been four years had COVID-19 not canceled last year’s season.
“It was a great year,” Wilson said. “We just ran into a buzz saw. But everybody played great and played hard. It was a great year.”
McMinn Central’s Liberty Meadows lost 6-0, 6-1 to Sunshine Finnell of CSAS.
Central Coach Jenna Adams commended her team on its effort.
“They did a great job and, for the seniors, I wish them the best of luck in their plans for the future,” Adams said.
