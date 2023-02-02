Jayden Miller had seven choices of where to take his talents, but right after his visit to Emory & Henry College, that is where he knew he was headed.
And so the McMinn County senior put ink on his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at the school in southwestern Virginia during National Signing Day ceremonies Wednesday at McMinn County High School.
The Wasps transitioned up to NCAA Division II, where they play in the South Atlantic Conference, in the fall of 2021, after having previously competed in Division III 1976-2021.
Miller's other offers were from the University of Virginia-Wise, Mount St. Joseph, Bethel University, Union College, Culver-Stockton College and Lindsey Wilson College. Emory & Henry had offered Miller on his official visit there, and the day after, he committed and called the schools he had previously scheduled for official visits and told them "thanks."
"The coaches gave off a really good vibe to me," said Miller about his commitment. "They're all younger. The head coach (Curt Newsome), he's older, but he's been everywhere like Virginia Tech, so he's got really good experience. The campus was real nice; it's a historical place. So everything looks old, but everything on the inside is real brand new. It's cool. The facilities there were great. I know they moved up to DII just a year or two ago, and everything was amazing there."
Miller plans to study physical therapy, and Emory & Henry's program in that field also made his decision clearer.
"They have a really great program there. That's like their top thing, so I decided that I want to go there for that.
And for football, Miller got an affirmative answer about the positions the coaching staff for the Wasps will play him at.
"They knew where they wanted me to play, both offense and defense," Miller said. "So defensively it's safety and outside linebacker, and then offensively is receiver."
On defense, Miller will be a rover, who can move between safety and outside linebacker, similar to his high school defensive position. Offensively, wide receiver will be a fairly new experience, but changing positions on offense is not new, as he did that his senior season.
Having been the Cherokees' starting quarterback through his sophomore and junior seasons, Miller injured his throwing shoulder in the third game of his senior year. Unable to throw the ball for a few weeks, Miller moved to the running back position on offense, where he formed a dangerous backfield tandem with new starting signal caller Caden Hester.
"And he's been a leader through all that and just been a mainstay of our team," said Cherokees head coach Bo Cagle. "As far as athletic ability, there's not a whole lot better than him. He's very strong, very athletic and can do just about anything that you want him to do probably in any sport. But obviously football was a great sport for him and it shows for getting to play after high school, which doesn't happen much. Which is a good thing."
That was a move that worked out well both for Miller individually and for McMinn. Miller rolled up senior-year rushing numbers of 984 yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 carries, averaging eight yards per tote, and the Cherokees won the Region 4-5A championship, reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs and finished with a 9-3 record. Miller was named the region's Offensive Player of the Year.
"He probably had to suck up some pain a little bit to be able to play running back, but who would have known it made the team what it is?" Cagle said. "With him at running back, he was a threat to run the ball every single time. And then with our quarterback being able to play as good as he did, and it opened things up for him and kept him on the field for defense, as well. We could get him breaks on offense. So it made our team complete, him being there and being able to be effective with it."
Miller had played extensively his freshman year and was a two-way player even while the starting quarterback, also manning the safety position and occasionally linebacker on defense.
"When he was playing quarterback, that was probably one of his better positions was safety," Cagle said. "When he moved to running back, he probably became a better running back than anything else. But we had to have him. That was just one of those things where you have to have certain players play all the time, and he was one of those guys that was a big deal for us."
Miller's time as a Cherokee has seemed to run together in his mind, but one moment from his freshman season sticks out.
"Only thing I can remember, big-memory wise is freshman year when I had to start against Maryville and they were the state champs that year, so that was something else," Miller said. "That was a fun opportunity freshman year."
And just like he did at McMinn, Miller believes he has a fair chance of seeing the football field extensively in his freshman year at Emory & Henry.
"I feel like I could freshman year," Miller said. "(The coaches) said that they don't have many people ready at the position they want me defensively, so I feel like that will be a good opportunity to play freshman year."
