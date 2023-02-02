Jayden Miller signs with Emory & Henry

McMinn County's Jayden Miller (third from right) signs a letter of intent to continue his education and football career at Emery & Henry College during a National Signing Ceremony on Wednesday at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: Kendall Armstrong, great-grandfather; Doris Armstrong, great-grandmother; Jessica Miller, mother; Larry Miller, father; and Karen Clark, grandmother. Standing, from left: McMinn assistant coach Tony Murdic; McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts; Reagan Locke, girlfriend; Cameron Miller, brother; Addie Miller, sister; McMinn assistant coach Andrew Freeman; and McMinn head coach Bo Cagle.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

