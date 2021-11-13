DECATUR — New Meigs Coach Derika Jenkins has a message for the doubters — don’t underestimate the Lady Tigers.
The Meigs County girls lost all five starters from last year’s 21-5 state tournament squad. There are those, Jenkins said, that believe Meigs will not be a threat this season due to the amount of players the Lady Tigers lost.
“If they want to count us out, that’s fine,” Jenkins said. “But we are looking to play and compete every game. And I know a lot of people have counted us out just because we lost five seniors. And that’s fine.”
Jenkins said the players know people are counting them out and she hopes they use that as motivation.
But the question remains, are the Lady Tigers reloading or rebuilding?
“I’d say a mixture of both, just because I have two that did play some last year,” Jenkins said, referring to Talley Lawson and Kayden Hennessee. “Then my JV players are competitive, they hustle, are hard workers, so I think we will be fine.”
Jenkins said the starting five and the first few off the bench can change and that nothing is set in stone. But at the final play day the starting five were Sara Swafford (Sr.), Hennessee (Sr.), Lawson (Jr.), Julia Howard (Soph.) and Lainey Fitzgerald (Soph).
The rest of the team includes Ruthie Rogers (Soph.), Alisa Carroll (Jr.), Mattie Moore (Soph.), Madylin Johnson (Fr.), Kaydence Schaumburg (Fr.), Jayme Tiberio (Fr.), Kylie Cornelius (Fr.), Lila Brown (Fr.), Alexis Kranz (Fr.) and Ainsleigh Bales (Soph).
The team’s assistant coaches are Bryson Baker and the team manager is Natalee Combs.
Jenkins hopes that the strength of this year’s team is defense because she noted that this year’s team is very energetic and active on the floor.
In terms of depth, the Lady Tigers will initially dress out 11 players, although a 12th player could be added later. She said any of them could play on any night.
“Honestly, we have 11 total on varsity and, depending on game situation, all of the girls could get a minute here and there. All are active across the board. They all hustle and I like that,” she said. “You can’t count my freshmen out. I feel if they are mixed with older girls they can hold their own.”
This is Jenkins’ first year as the head coach after three years of being an assistant under now retired Coach Jason Powell.
“I’m excited. I feel like being under Coach Powell for three years and I learned a lot,” Jenkins said. “I want to continue to run the program that way. We pretty much have the same philosophy, so I am looking forward to try to be as successful as possible.”
Jenkins said offensively she still wants to be a fast-paced team that gets up and down the floor.
Even though the Lady Tigers are young, one thing they have that recent teams haven’t had is size, including post players in Howard and Fitzgerald.
“The good thing about my size is they are quick,” Jenkins said. “So I’m still looking to get up and down. And a couple of them can step out and hit the three.”
Defensively, however, there could be changes depending on the strengths of the current squad.
“With the group I have now, defensively I will have to adjust a lot, and I’m perfectly OK with that,” Jenkins said. “I’m OK with change. So I want to where, in the past, we didn’t play zone much, I think it will be a mixture of defense (moving forward).”
No matter what her philosophy is offensively and defensively, she will change to best fit her players.
“I am going to have to adjust with the team,” Jenkins said. “I want to be able to play like I want to, but I also know I am going to adjust.”
Part of that adjustment is the opposition. Meigs moved to District 3-2A this year in basketball, meaning they are in the same district with McMinn Central, Loudon, Kingston, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains.
“The district is very competitive,” Jenkins said. “We are going to have to play every single game. I’m not counting anybody out.”
McMinn Central is the favorite by most to win the district, but Jenkins believes her team can have a good year if the players are fundamentally sound.
“In order for us to be successful we are going to have to play as a team and we are going to have to do the little things,” Jenkins said. “Those little things are taking care of the basketball, know where you are supposed to be on defense, making easy layups and being focused. If we do those little things we will be fine.”
