A couple of first-half defensive breakdowns put Tennessee Wesleyan in a hole it could not escape.
In a battle of Appalachian Athletic Conference unbeatens, Reinhardt took advantage with two goals by the 34th minute, and the Bulldogs' threats came up empty in a 2-0 home loss Wednesday, their first of the season.
With the result, Reinhardt clinched the AAC regular-season championship, while Wesleyan (8-1) will finish the regular season in the runner-up position.
Reinhardt's first goal came with the help of a miscommunication between Bulldogs goalkeeper David Resendiz and a defender, and a ball sailed over a sliding Resendiz's hands into the empty goal in the 16th minute.
The second goal from Reinhardt came on the cleanup after Resendiz made an initial save.
Wesleyan manufactured several chances throughout the game, but shots went wide, high or into the Reinhardt keeper's hands.
Shots were even for both teams at 12 each, and Reinhardt had a 6-4 shots on goal advantage. Wesleyan out-shot Reinhardt 9-3 in the second half but to no avail. For the game, TWU attempted two corner kicks and Reinhardt one.
The game was chippy at times with the high stakes, with 32 fouls called between the teams. Reinhardt was whistled for 20 of those and the Bulldogs 12.
The Bulldogs play their regular-season finale 2 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 25, at home against Milligan.
