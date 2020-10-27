Lady Rams get their rings
Buy Now

Members of the 2019-2020 Englewood basketball Lady Rams receive their rings for winning the TMSAA Class A State Championship back in February. The ceremony took place Monday in the Englewood Elementary School gymnasium in between the girls' and boys' home openers against Niota.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

