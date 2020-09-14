The McMinn County Cherokees Basketball Golf Tournament is taking registration. Deadline to register is Oct. 27, and the tournament will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, at Ridgewood Golf Club. Shotgun start is 9 a.m., and the tournament is a 3-man select shot. Cost of registration is $270 per team.
Prizes are $750 for first place, $600 for second place, $450 for third place and $100 for closest to the pin on par-3 holes.
Included are a 50/50 raffle, mulligans on par-3’s, double pin hole and closest to the pin contests. McMinn County basketball players will be on the course to help the teams.
To register, call Ed Clendenen at 423-322-5481, Drew Hawn at 423-506-7392 or Jay Johnson at 423-920-5785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.