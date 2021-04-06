SWEETWATER – Things quickly went from bad to worse for McMinn Central in an 18-1 five-inning loss Monday at Sweetwater High School.
Sweetwater plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, helped along by two of the Chargers’ five errors for the day. Two walks to start the bottom of the second, a wild pitch and another error led to four more Wildcat runs.
And then came a third inning in which Sweetwater plated eight more runs, all with two outs against it, with the assistance of two hit batters, two walks and an error. The Wildcats led 17-0 after three and tacked on another run in the fourth.
Of the Wildcats’ 18 runs for the game, only seven were earned. Central’s pitchers combined for eight walks, seven wild pitches and four hit batters, while Sweetwater got nine hits, including three doubles.
The Chargers (2-10, 1-4 District 5-AA) have committed 20 errors through their ongoing four-game losing streak.
Central’s lone run, ironically, came with the help of two Wildcat errors in the top of the fifth. Malachi Martin reached base after an error on his ground ball to lead off the inning, then scored two at-bats later when a Sweetwater infielder mishandled Caleb Turpeinen’s grounder, averting a shutout.
Silas Ward got the Chargers’ lone hit for the game in the top of the fourth inning.
Central returns home today for the second game of the series against the Wildcats, with first pitch at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.