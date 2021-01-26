ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – Paige Manney of Tennessee Wesleyan is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the league announced Monday.
The former McMinn County High School standout placed second in the high jump at the Greyhound Invitational, clearing a height of 1.65 meters. That tied the school record in the event and ranks third in the NAIA this season.
This is the first weekly honor this season for Manney, a freshman.
This is the second edition of the weekly honors for the 2020-21 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Feb. 1.
(0) comments
