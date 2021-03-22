LENOIR CITY – The McMinn Central baseball team committed six errors in a 10-0 loss in six innings Friday at Lenoir City High School. The Chargers (1-2) only struck out twice but got just three hits, with two from Jamison Blair and one from Luke Morris.
Lenoir City scored three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and five in the sixth to invoke the run-rule. Alex Ring took the loss for the Chargers on the mound, but none of the five runs against him in his 4 2/3-inning start were earned. Silas Ward pitched the last inning for Central.
Central returns to District 5-AA play 6:30 p.m. today at Polk County, then returns home for the second leg of the series with Polk 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
