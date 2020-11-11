The Etowah City School girls defeated Niota 24-6. High scores for ECS were Madi Deakin with 10 points and Alexis Frase with 7 points. Scoring 2 points each for Niota were Autumn Taylor, Lillie White and Allie Smith.
