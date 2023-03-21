DECATUR — Tyler Roberts did not mince words about the way Meigs County started the home leg of its District 3-2A-opening series.
Tellico Plains took advantage of a walk and error to load bases with no outs and plated three runs in the top of the first inning, setting the stage for what would end up being an 12-11 extra-inning defeat for the Tigers on Tuesday at Meigs County High School.
“That first inning was one of the worst innings I have seen us have in a long time from not being mentally focused,” said Roberts, in his eighth season as the Tigers’ head coach. “It was not a lack of skill or talent. We just did not come out with the eagerness or readiness to play today. And they put three on us (in the first inning), so even if you just take that inning away, we win today.”
Meigs (7-1, 1-1 District 3-2A) sustained its first loss of the season and settled for the split of its district-opening series after having won 3-2 Monday at Tellico. Tiger pitching issued six walks to the Bears on Tuesday, and Meigs also committed four errors on defense.
The Tigers answered with four runs in the bottom of the first inning on RBI singles from Luke Pendergrass and Hunter Davis and a two-run double from Nate Hull. But Tellico surged back ahead with a five-spot in the top of the third, with a Meigs walk and error helping along four Bear hits that half inning.
“We made too many of those (errors), but ultimately what gets you beat is walking batters,” Roberts said. “And we walked too many today … you cut those walks in half, you cut your runs allowed in half, and we win this game. Any time offensively you score 11 runs, you should win, and that’s what I told the guys. It’s early in the season, and you hope with a veteran group, because this is an older group, that they understand the challenge of being mentally focused from the first pitch.”
Trailing 8-4, the Tigers got one run back in the bottom of the third on a Nate Levy single, then put up four more runs in the fourth to nudge back ahead 9-8, taking advantage of two hit batters and a walk.
But down to its last three outs, Tellico started the top of the seventh with three straight singles, and a bases-loaded walk evened the score again at 9-9. Gaige Norwood then landed a double in right field for two go-ahead runs.
The Tigers did not go away just yet down 11-9, with Payton Armour getting hit by a pitch with two outs, Jacob Simms drawing a walk and Devon Paxton delivering a single past shortstop to once again even the score and send the game to an eighth inning.
But a lead-off walk set up Tellico’s Darren McJunkin for ultimately the winning RBI single in the top of the eighth. Hull singled with two outs to keep Meigs alive in the bottom of the eighth, but a fly out ended the Tigers’ attempt at another rally.
Hull led Meigs at the plate hitting 2-5 with a double and two RBIs. Paxton, Davis and Levy also tallied two RBIs each and Pendergrass one.
“So there are so many moments, but you’ve got to give hat’s off to us for fighting back. I am very proud of our boys to fight back there and send it to extras. They were one hit away, as bad as we played, and as bad as we pitched, from winning the game. And we didn’t get that today, but hat’s off to Tellico.”
TIGERS 3, BEARS 2 — Monday: Meigs’ district-opening game at Tellico was a pitchers’ duel that worked out in favor of Payton Armour and the Tigers.
The senior Lincoln Memorial signee racked up 13 strikeouts for the Tigers and limited the Bears to two hits. Hunter Davis, also a senior, made Armour’s performance pay off with two doubles, the first of those in the top of the first inning to drive in two runs for Meigs.
Armour helped his own cause in the second inning with an RBI single, providing the insurance run needed for the Tigers to stay ahead to the end even as Tellico scratched a run across in the third inning.
“It was Hunter Davis day for Meigs,” Roberts said about Monday. “The senior was clutch for us today with two doubles and drove in two RBIs. His offensive effort combined with a stellar pitching performance of 13 strikeouts by Payton Armour led to a quality district win to start district play for the Tigers.”
Meigs is back in action 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Red Bank and then returns home 6 p.m. Friday to host Hixson.
