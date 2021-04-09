John Houk has earned national recognition for his most recent performance on the golf course.
The McMinn Central graduate was named the NAIA Men's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. The Tennessee Wesleyan freshman's honor comes a week after he won the Asbury Eagles Invitational individual championship by shooting a 68 and a 71 on the par-72 course. Houk's performance also led TWU to the team championship at the event, its second straight tournament title.
Houk had also received the AAC Men's Golfer of the Week honors on Monday, his third time earning the conference award this season.
(0) comments
