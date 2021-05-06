McMinn County’s pitchers were as sharp as could be against McMinn Central, but the Cherokees would’ve preferred to score more than four runs with their district tournament looming.
The Tribe’s quartet of NCAA Division I arms combined for a no-hitter and 13 strikeouts, and McMinn won the cross-county rivalry game 4-0 over the Chargers on Wednesday at McMinn County High School, concluding the regular season for both teams.
The Cherokees allowed only two Central runners on base all game, those on a hit batter in the top of the first inning and another on a catcher interference in the fourth. Will Grimmett (W), signed with Morehead State, recorded six strikeouts in his four-inning start.
None of McMinn’s three other pitchers who each threw an inning of relief let any Chargers on base. Ollie Akens, a junior committed to MTSU, struck out two in the fifth inning. Lipscomb-bound Hayden Frank fanned all three of his batters in the sixth. And Ronne, heading to ETSU, sat two more down closing in the seventh.
“You can’t ask for anything else,” said McMinn coach Matt Ray. “Again, pitchers have done it all year for us, and any time, I don’t care who it is, I don’t care what level, what league, any time you throw a no-hitter it’s pretty cool. It’s a pretty good accomplishment, and we ran four guys out there who came in, threw strikes and did their job.”
Central coach Chris Shepherd liked what his Chargers were doing at the plate Wednesday. But against pitchers of McMinn’s caliber, there wasn’t much they could do other than put the ball in play and make the defense work.
“They were up there swinging,” Shepherd said. “We put the bat on the ball early, and then you started running into – I mean you’re facing mid to upper 80s (miles per hour), and then that last guy (Ronne) is 92 or 93. But we were being aggressive, and we didn’t get hits, but we were putting the bat on the ball. And they’re four-deep in DI arms and throwing off these breaking balls, so we’ll be all right.”
On the other hand, runs once again came at a premium for McMinn’s offense. Over their last six games, the Cherokees (15-11-1) have not scored more than six runs in a game, and that trend continued Wednesday.
“Obviously, I’m nowhere near satisfied with what we’ve done offensively,” Ray said. “And I don’t care what anybody says, I still think we’ve got a chance to have a pretty good lineup. it’s just a matter of buying in and just getting it done. Competing in the box and getting it done, quit thinking, just have fun and react.”
McMinn’s first run came in the bottom of the second inning after Frank beat the throw to first base for a single, then stole second and advanced to third on Sam Goodin’s groundout. Tate Norris’ ground out to second base allowed Frank a trip home to make the score 1-0.
Andrew Beavers hit a single to bring home the Cherokees’ second run in the third inning, which Akens led off by drawing a walk, then stealing second base to get in position to score on Beavers’ hit.
McMinn finally got itself a little more breathing room in the fifth inning, when Will Harris belted an RBI double to make the score 3-0. A wild pitch later in the fifth was one of the Central’s few defensive and pitching miscues Wednesday, bringing Matthew Pledge home for the Tribe’s fourth run of the game.
But aside from that, the Chargers (8-17) finished with no errors on defense, and Luke Morris (L) limited the Cherokees to just five hits and four walks.
“I told them that if you play clean, we throw strikes and we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re in baseball games,” Shepherd said. “But this whole spring we haven’t done that. And Luke Morris, unbelievable job today, just did a great job. Our defense made plays behind him.”
It is now district tournament time for both teams. Central begins its time in the District 5-AA tournament 6 p.m. today at Sweetwater. Today’s game is an elimination game, with the season being over for the loser.
“I told them if we played like we did today – obviously if we don’t get hits then we won’t win – but defensively and pitching, we’ll be all right in this district tournament,” Shepherd said.
McMinn begins play in the District 5-AAA tournament 5 p.m. Friday against Cleveland at tournament site Ooltewah High School, the first game of a best-of-three series. The Cherokees will play the second game of the series noon Saturday, and if a third game against Cleveland is necessary, it will take place at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Monday.
The Tribe will hope its pitching stays as stout as it has the last few games while figuring out how to score runs more consistently.
“Obviously there’s a little concern, but in district play I trust what these guys have done, and I think we’re going to do all we can to score one more run than our opponent,” Ray said. “That’s all that matters.”
SONDRA WHITE HONORED: Sondra White, who died in a car accident several months ago, was honored before the start of the game Wednesday. White’s two older sons, Ben and Sam, both played baseball for the Cherokees, and her youngest son, Tom, is a current player on the team.
Tom White got an at-bat in the sixth inning and reached base after being hit by a pitch.
The Cherokees wore purple shirts during Wednesday’s game in honor of Sondra White. Several fans also wore purple shirts and donated money, which will all go to the White family.
